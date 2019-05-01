Eva Longoria, 44, Stuns In Strapless Black Mini At BBMAs 10 Months After Giving Birth

Eva Longoria presented at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, and while her post-baby body looked amazing, our eyes were glued on her incredible outfit. It was THAT good.

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, 44, gave birth to a beautiful baby boy only 10 months ago, but you’d hardly know it because her body looked fierce at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. The actress was actually on hand to present during the show, but she also walked the red carpet beforehand and looked incredible in a strapless black cocktail mini with a pleated top and crystal belt by Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition. She also accessorized the look with slicked back hair and a ponytail with open toed heels. She looked so incredible!

Eva, who’s also been showing off her body in bikinis since giving birth to Santiago Enrique Bastón, was announced a presenter on April 30, when the full list was revealed by Dick Clark Productions. Along with Eva, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Wilde, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Julia Michaels, and Terry Crews were also named as stars set to take the stage during the show. And each and every one of them also looked fabulous in their outfits, but if you ask us, Eva’s look was our favorite.

Other stars who attended the show included Florida Georgia Line, Asher Angel, Becky G, Cobie Smulders, Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani, David Guetta, Kelly Clarkson, BTS, Julianne Hough, Kane Brown, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Ralph Macchio, Rob Gronkowski, Ross Lynch, Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Carpenter, Tye Sheridan, William Zabka, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Madonna, Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey and more! And all of their looks were included in our red carpet gallery.