Demi Lovato Follows Hunk Noah Centineo On Instagram & Fans Are Flipping Out

Demi Lovato’s most recent Instagram follow is creating quite the stir among fans – she followed Noah Centineo, star of “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Demi Lovato, 26, followed Noah Centineo, 22, on Instagram, and people are reacting and wondering why she followed the star online! Fans took to Twitter to respond to the news, with one person saying, “Demi probably stalking Noah’s IG rn.” Another person simply said, “Yeeees.” Someone else reasoned that maybe she followed him because they attend the same gym for their workouts.

While the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer could’ve followed Noah for any good reason – he is pretty much taking over Netflix with all of his movies on the streaming platform lately – one fan tried to calm down other fans who weren’t excited about this development. “Guys he’s 22,” the fan said to others who were worried the two were dating. “He’s way too young for her. Calm down.” Regardless if these two are dating, we don’t necessarily think this four-year age gap is too big of a deal, especially since Noah turns 23 in a matter of days.

Someone else didn’t seem to keen on the follow and said, “Gurl unfollow him.” Well, we don’t even know why she did! Maybe Demi just liked his photos, or they recently met, or maybe they’re dating. But a follow doesn’t really mean that much, and we think people can maybe relax on who she does or doesn’t follow. What was much more interesting to us was Demi’s 39-year-old ex Wilmer Valderrama’s recent Instagram Live, in which Demi joined!

The former couple broke up in 2016 after six years together, but have remained on good terms while split up. On the IG Live, Wilmer complimented Demi by saying she looked awesome, and Demi returned the well wishes to him, too. We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled on Demi’s interactions with Wilmer, but her following Noah reads as a simple, friendly follow for now!