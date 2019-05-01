Ciara Sings ‘Thinking About You’ & Twerks With Taylor Swift In Epic BBMAs Performance

Ciara performed at the BBMAs and we are HERE for it — and so is Taylor Swift!

Ciara absolutely slayed her performance of ‘Thinking About You’ on the BBMAs stage tonight! The upbeat dance number had the crowd on their feet with Ciara, 33, rocking a black suit and black leather gloves while taking over the MGM Grand. The singer gave off a Janet Jackson vibe in her epic moves, while her hubby Russell Wilson watched in disguise in the crowd. The football star had Ciara’s son Future on his shoulders, in his full Versace look, watching his mama perform.

At one point, the “Level Up” singer twerked on an energetic and dancing Taylor Swift, who was singing every word. The star then broke into a full-on dance number which she followed with dancing on the stage alone, without any back up, because she can! Ciara opened up about her career on the E! News red carpet ahead of the show, after Jason showed her a video of herself on the same carpet 11 years ago!

“It’s a lot of energy, good feelings and I want the crowd to have fun tonight,” she said of her performance this evening. “I’m in my best place right now,” Ciara added. She also had Future by her side, holding her hand the whole time, and the 4-year-old was ready for his epic night ahead! “He’s like my blankie,” the singer told E! “You know when babies carry around their blanket and they can’t do without it? Well he’s here with me tonight as well.” So sweet! In partnership with her husband Russell Wilson, Ciara just announced that she’s starting her own record label, which she explained was “the time of her life” and it feels “incredible.” Congrats, C!