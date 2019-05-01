Ciara Sizzles In A Low-Cut Gown & Shows Major Leg On The BBMAs Red Carpet

Ciara brought the drama to the BBMAs red carpet when she wore a low-cut gown that oozed pure glamour. This may be the look of the night!

Can you say bombshell? Ciara rolled up to the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards looking like she owned the place, and you know what — she pretty much does, now. The “Level Up” singer, 33, rocked a glamorous, black gown that Morticia Addams would have died to see hanging in her closet. The sultry dress featured a high neckline and long sleeves, but was anything but dowdy. Instead, it had huge cutout that showed a little skin through sheer fabric.

A thigh-high slit gave her the chance to show some major leg every time the wind blew. The dress actually had a little bit of 80s flair to it. While she didn’t go with a huge perm or crimped bangs — she kept her hair in a sleek ponytail — the dress featured a massive bow on one shoulder and a bedazzled choker. Absolutely fabulous! Ciara brought her favorite man to the red carpet as her date. Her four-year-old son, Future Wilburn, was holding her hand the whole time! She obviously had to bring him, considering the little guy became a star after accompanying his mom to the 2018 American Music Awards. What a cutie!

This beautiful dress couldn’t be more different than from what she wore to the 2018 BBMAs. Ciara floated down the red carpet in an almost completely sheer, champagne colored dress from Julien MacDonald. The stunning, gauzy gown was backless, and basically frontless. It goes without saying that she looked like a goddess in it!

