Channing Tatum Poses Naked In The Shower After Losing A Game Of Jenga — See Pic

Jessie J beat boyfriend Channing Tatum in a game of Jenga and as a result she forced her losing fella to post an Instagram photo of himself completely naked in the shower. Thus we all win!

There are really high stakes when Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Jessie J play a game of Jenga. The two went at it in the game of removing blocks from a tall stack and apparently the 38-year-old actor’s finger skills weren’t nimble enough and caused it to tumble. The two had a bet that winner would get to choose a photo of the loser, who would have to post it on social media for all the world to see. Fortunately Jessie, 31, is totally okay with everyone seeing her boyfriend totally naked as he sshared an Instagram photo of himself nude in the shower with his hands over his privates on May 1.

In the caption he addressed his girlfriend by her full real name, writing “I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej.” No Channing! Play against Jessie as much as you want as long as she wins because fans are loving the photo of the insanely ripped hunk dripping wet completely in the buff.

In less than an hour after the 21 Jump Street star posted the photo, it had notched up over one million likes. In it Channing has his face nearly up to the shower head as beads of water go flying. He’s standing still with all of his muscular body on display with his hands clasped over his manhood so as not to violate Instagram’s no nudity policy, and also protect his modesty. Fans immediately thanked Jessie for her photo choice in the comments.

“Always thinking of other @jessiej that’s what I like about you 😂” one person wrote while another added “She just became mad people’s hero.” Others pleaded with Channing to keep up the losing work in games with Jessie, as one fan asked “Can you please lose more bets? while another begged the star, “No no, you keep playing Jenga. Sincerely, everyone.”