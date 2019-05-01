Cardi B Strips Down To Prove She Didn’t Have Embarrassing BBMAS Red Carpet Malfunction: Watch

After Cardi B suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the BBMAs red carpet, she made a naked video rant to prove it was just part of her butt showing and not her hoo-ha.

Cardi B might have given a clap back for the ages that will never be topped after fans claimed that she flashed her vagina in a red carpet pose at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The photo in question showed husband Offset, 27, dipping his wife backwards while holding up her left leg, and her gorgeous yellow gown had a slit up to her hip and she was definitely going commando. The wardrobe malfunction photo quickly made the rounds and the 26-year-old literally stripped down naked to show fans that it was part of her butt and not her hoo-ha in the racy photo.

In a NSFW Instagram video rant, she stood fully nude in front of a mirror backstage at the BBMA’s with her hair covering her breasts and propping up her leg to cover her nether regions. “Y’all motherf**kers going around showing this f**king picture, now y’all photoshopping it even more like ‘Oh Cardi’s p***y, Cardi’s ‘p***y.’ First of all that ain’t my p***y. My p***y’s right here. There’s where I birthed my daughter from,” as she waved her hand down in between her legs to show where her nine-month-old daughter Kulture emerged.

“This, the part that shows when I go like this,” she continued, bending back to make the same pose as she did on the red carpet that people though flashed her vagina. “That’s just my ass. You know when you’ve got a fat ass,” and explained in very risque language how it was just interior butt skin that people mistook for her lady bits.

At one point Offset can be seen in the right corner, about to enter her dressing room from the hallway of the Grand Garden Arena at the MGM in Las Vegas. But he quickly saw that his wife was in the middle of a naked tirade and booked it from the scene. She ended her rant by telling everyone “If y’all wanted to see my p***y so bad you should have come and seen me when I was a motherf**king stripper. Too bad!” referring to her exotic dancer past. Within half an hour of posting the IG vid it was closing in on 3 million views so she definitely got her point across.