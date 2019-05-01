BTS & Halsey Team Up For Show-Stopping ‘Boy With Luv’ Performance At BBMAs

Halsey & BTS are taking their new song to the Billboard Music Awards stage! Just 3 weeks after they dropped their dazzling video for ‘Boy With Luv,’ they performed it together live for the 1st time.

Name a more iconic team, we’ll wait. Halsey, 24, and K-pop superstars BTS hit the Billboard Music Awards stage on May 1 and they absolutely slayed their new track! “Boy With Luv” bumps hard, but the live performance is out of this world. With Halsey’s sultry vocals, and the band’s famous high-energy dance moves, these collaborators can do no wrong! Halsey’s cream colored silk suit perfectly complimented the guys’ dapper suits and they were in total unison as they busted out their flawlessly choreographed moves. Plus before they took the stage together, Halsey played one of her solo songs, “Without Me,” and delivered a heart wrenching performance of the ballad.

While the K-Pop superstars had been teasing a track with the “Bad At Love” singer since the beginning of April the colorful visual for their song finally arrived on April 12. Together, the pop star and all seven guys teamed up for a cross-genre collab for the ages and the video had fans losing it. In the clip, each member rocked a different outfit and danced around a colorful backdrop. Eventually, Halsey joined in to sing her verse, and even showed off a few moves of her own in once scene!

If the song sounds like it’s something special, there’s a reason why. “I have always had a very special bond with my Korean fans,” Halsey said in an Instagram post on April 21. “These pictures are from my first show ever in Seoul. I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to Korea for being so incredible to me then, and continuing to do so now that i have this amazing collaboration with @bts.bighitofficial 💗 you are in my heart always. Can’t wait to see you all again soon,” her heartfelt post read.

Oh my my my… Oh my my my… Between those dance moves and those vocals we were NOT ready for that @BTS_twt x @Halsey #BBMAs performance to end. pic.twitter.com/KfTaJbiy0s — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 2, 2019

Also performing on the 2019 BBMAs stage are Ciara, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, Kelly Clarkson, The Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Maulma, Madonna, Ariana Grande, and Panic! At the Disco. What a lineup!