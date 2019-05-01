Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Begs Jenelle Evans To Take ‘Necessary Measures’ After David Eason Kills Her Dog

Fans are concerned for Jenelle Evans after her husband David Eason killed her pet dog. Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is pleading with the TV star in an emotional message.

Jenelle Evans has admitted that she’s thinking about divorcing husband David Eason after he shot her French bulldog Nugget to death. Now celebrities, fans, and fellow MTV stars are not only mourning the pet’s horrific death but pleading with Jenelle to leave her troubled and volatile partner. The 27-year-old wrote a heartbreaking May 1 tribute on Instagram next to a pic of her holding Nugget and country music superstar Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany made a desperate plea in the comments. The 30-year-old mom of two wrote to Jenelle “I AM SO SORRY TO HEAR THIS. Please please please take the necessary measures deep down that you know you need to💔.”

Brittany’s comment already has over 800 likes and elicited additional comments such as “@brittanyaldean couldn’t have said it better myself! Who’s next??!! She or the kids???!! So scary!” Another woman wrote “@brittanyaldean@j_evans1219 please please please, listen to her and your gut!!! Clearly, something isn’t right.” Brittany’s comment had another fan pleading with Jenelle to leave David as a user named Evie added, “This relationship is terrifying. This man, and I use that word lightly, has exhibited every text book sign of being a sociopath. Does a human being have to die at his hands for her to wake up and get out!!! Please think of your kids before it is too late. There is something terribly wrong here.”

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra wrote “I am so sorry….” underneath Jenelle’s heartbreaking post while her co-star Briana DeJesus left a sad-faced emoji. Other fans were just plain angry about the situation “No sympathy for animal abusers. As a Boston Terrier mom this absolutely disgusts me. Your train wreck life was funny to a point but now it’s just disgusting,” one person wrote.

In the IG selfie of Jenelle holding on to her beloved pup she wrote next to it “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Distraught.”