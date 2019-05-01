Brielle Biermann Shares ‘Au Naturel’ Selfie But Admits That Her Big Lips Are ‘Fake’ – See Sexy Pic

Brielle Biermann took to Instagram on May 1 to share another stunning close-up selfie of her luscious pout. The reality star claims she’s all natural but for one thing!

Brielle Biermann is known for flooding her social media account with photos of her plumped up pout. And things were no different on May 1 as the 22-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram to share another close-up selfie of her inflated lips. Although the reality star has always been open about her love of lip injections, she captioned the stunning selfie, “Au naturel.” However, the candid beauty hilariously admitted, “Well- the photo is. No facetune or filter okurrrr. But the lips yeah fake.”

The daughter of Bravo star Kim Zolciak, 40, shared the glamorous snapshot with her 1.3 million followers. Brielle’s proud mom even commented on the photo, writing, “You beauty you!!” Brielle looked gorgeous showing off her long, flowing golden locks while wearing a beautiful diamond necklace and simple black shirt. She struck a sultry pose while sitting in the front seat of her car. The blonde beauty opted for a light pink eye shadow and rosy blush to compliment her glossy pink lipstick.

Brielle first opened up about her decision to get lip injections in Nov. 2015. The Georgia native posted a close-up black and white video of the entire process. “Thank you thank you thank you!!! To my favorite, @simonourianmd1 !!!” she captioned the short clip. “My lips are my biggest insecurity and I’m so happy with my results now!” Brielle continued. “You truly are the best! Even though I hate needles, you made this very easy! Thank you again #simonourian #epione.”

But Brielle hasn’t always been so confident about her lips and clapped back at a hater who commented that her cosmetic enhancements made her “look older.” Brielle shared a throwback via her Instagram stories on Jan. 15 to show the difference of how she used to look in her pre-plumping days. In the caption, she wrote: “To those who say [I] look better before lips… you’re a liar and this photo is PROOOOOOF.”