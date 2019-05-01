Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet 2019: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson & More Celebs Arriving At The Show

It’s nearly time for the Billboard Music Awards! Everyone from Taylor Swift to Kelly Clarkson can be seen arriving on the red carpet ahead of the show.

We’re beyond ready for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! But before some of our favorite artists can take the stage for their performances (and to accept well deserved awards), they all have to walk the red carpet first! Everyone from Taylor Swift to Halsey showed up at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas ahead of the big night!

While there are plenty of stars to see on the carpet, Kelly Clarkson might be who we’re most excited for. The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker is hosting the show for the second year in a row, so you know she’s going to bring her fashion A-game. Typically hosts go through multiple outfits throughout their gig, so the red carpet look will be just the first outfit of many for Kelly.

We know that the judge from The Voice won’t disappoint with her style choice – or hosting choices. She admitted prior to the show that she’s beyond excited to deliver an amazing night for everyone attending and watching at home.

“I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I’m back for more,” she said in a statement. “We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.” We can’t wait to see what she has in store! But in the meantime, head up to the gallery above to see more of the red carpet arrivals.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards broadcast live Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.