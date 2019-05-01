Billboard Awards Hottest Hunks: See The Jonas Brothers, Khalid & More On The BBMAs Red Carpet

The men of music and beyond brought their fashion A-game to the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1! From the Jonas Brothers, to Khalid, Rob Gronkowski and more — the menswear took over the red carpet.

The men kicked off May on a fashionable note at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Wednesday night! The Jonas Brothers and many more handsome hunks hit the red carpet ahead of the show, which takes place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The fashionable trio posed for photos together, despite being with their significant others at the awards show (newlyweds, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra; Joe Jonas with fiancee Sophie Turner; and Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle).

The Jonas Brothers, who announced their upcoming world tour on the same day as the show, all wore patterned suits by MISSONI. Nick wore a blue and brown plaid suit, set with a black and brow stripe shirt, while Joe wore a blue and red stripe suit set with a light blue and navy stripe shirt. Kevin wore a brown and white stripe suit set by the fashion house. The brothers are set to perform their smash hit “Sucker”, which will mark their first televised award show performance in 10 years.

Speaking of the men at tonight’s BBMAs, two of music’s hottest chart-toppers are at the top of the nominations list. Both Post Malone and Drake both have 17 nods each, and they’ll battle it out for Top Male Artist, along with Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and XXXTentaction who are all in the running. Meanwhile, Cardi B has the most nominations with 20. The always fashionable, Kelly Clarkson will be returning to host the BBMAs for a second time. And, it seems fitting that she’d be honored with the gig two times over since she’s a 27-time BBMA winner.

The Jonas Brothers (L-R, Joe, Nick and Kevin) pose together on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

While the men’s fashion nearly stole the show in Vegas, the night’s performances will have fans buzzing for days! Taylor Swift will open up the show with her new single “ME!”, which features Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. Tonight’s performance is a special one for Taylor, seeing as, not only will this be the first time she’s singing the new track, it’s also Taylor’s first time performing at the BBMAs since 2013, when she sang “22.”