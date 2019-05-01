Billboard Awards’ Best Dressed 2019: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson & More

The BBMAs are finally here and the red carpet is star-studded and filled with incredible looks from Taylor Swift & more!

With the Met Gala around the corner, stars aren’t waiting to deliver their best looks ever. Taylor Swift was one of the first on the carpet in a light, pastel lavender minidress by RAISA & VANESSA! Sticking with the pastel theme she’s shown on her social media and in the “ME!” video, Tay’s lewk was frilly, feminine and gorgeous! Ciara was also on the carpet early in the evening, rocking a sexy black gown with an embellished shoulder and a sheer deep V neckline. Kelly Clarkson joined the Best Dressed crew in a turtleneck, long sleeve sparkling black gown!

Last year’s BBMAs saw Taylor Swift rocking a gorgeous light pink gown, marking one of her first award show appearances in quite some time. At tonight’s awards, the superstar is planning to open up the show with her record-breaking new single, “ME!” joined by Panic! at the Disco’s Brendan Urie. Another best dressed starlet who will be dominating the show with several outfit changes, we’re sure, is none other than Kelly Clarkson! The Voice judge will be hosting tonight’s BBMAs AND performing for the second year in a row.

Kelly admitted to a BBMAs press conference that she’s actually nervous that she is NOT nervous about hosting the show. “I’m not really nervous about hosting this year just ’cause it ended up being kinda easy and fairly fun,” she explained. “But I guess I’m a little nervous that I’m not nervous about it! What is wrong with me?” She did tease that the show would be “pretty stellar,” and she’s not wrong about that! In addition to herself and T. Swift, Mariah Carey will perform a medley of her hit and receive the ICON Award, plus the JoBros are singing — ugh, the nostalgia!