Beyonce Fans Diss Taylor Swift’s Billboard Award Performance & Accuse Her Of Copying Queen B

The Bey Hive is heated over Taylor Swift’s 2019 BBMAs performance. The singer brought out a marching band much like when Beyonce headlined Coachella.

Taylor Swift opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, and, like any time Taylor does anything, the Internet got mad about it. This time around, the criticism was based on the fact that she used a marching band to help perform her new single “ME!” with Brendon Urie. The issue being that Beyoncé used a marching band for the intro to her absolutely iconic Coachella performance in 2018. Shortly after the drummers took the stage, people started tweeting up a storm, accusing her of copying Queen B.

“I don’t know if y’all are seeing this but Taylor Swift is gentrifying Beyonce’s Coachella performance right now,” @Chuck_Des tweeted. Another fan wrote, “Oh, Beyoncé been using marching bands before Taylor Swift learned how to spell “ME” #BillboardMusicAwards #justsaying.”

What might be the most interesting reaction, though, is that some people started calling back to the time Kanye West infamously interrupted the “Shake It Off” hitmaker at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to tell her that Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” had a better music video than the one that Taylor won the award for. “Taylor, imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had the best drum line of all time. #BBMAs” wrote @KyleighWegener.

If you follow Taylor (or remember anything about 2009) you’ll recall that she actually used marching band imagery heavily to promote “You Belong With Me,” aka the very song that’s accompanying video won the VMA Kanye interrupted her for. (She also wore a marching band uniform in the video BTW.)

However Swifties never forget, so they made sure to remind everyone that no one owns marching bands and Taylor’s done this before. Fan @christyecf tweeted an image of the “Delicate” hitmaker in costume alongside the message, “hello hi here is a photo of taylor swift from 2009 to remind you that neither beyonce nor taylor swift invented marching band themed performances so please put your tired, pitted woman vs. woman comparisons to rest.” Good idea, TBH.