Ariana Grande Slays The 2019 BBMAs Stage With A Sexy Performance Of ‘7 Rings’

Our girl Ariana DID that. The pop star brought her vivid stage show to the Billboard Music Awards & captivated with a sultry rendition of her smash ‘7 Rings.’

Ariana Grande, 25, knows how to work a stage, and she did just that at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Ari completely commanded the room with a high-energy performance of “7 Rings,” and much like her Sweetener tour, it was full of vibrant colors and elaborate ensembles. The singer linked up with her dancers and had everyone in the crowd singing and grooving along!

Ari’s performance marks her second year in a row taking the stage at the annual awards show. The singer kicked off the 2018 BBMAs with “No Tears Left To Cry.” She joins an impressive list of performers this year including Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, Dan + Shay, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Tori Kelly, Khalid, BTS ft. Halsey, Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Madonna and Maluma, Panic! at the Disco, and Mariah Carey.

In addition to partnering with T-Mobile the special “7 Rings” performance, Ari has a whopping nine nominations under her belt! The singer received nods in a number of key categories including Top Female Artist.

See a snippet of Ari’s incredible performance above! The 2019 BBMAs are being hosted for the second year by Kelly Clarkson, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.