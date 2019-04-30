UNCC Shooting: College Students Panic In Terrifying Videos As 2 People Are Reported Dead

With their hands raised in the air, panicked students fled from the UNCC campus amid a lockdown in response to a reported shooting that has allegedly sent four people to the hospital.

UPDATE, 4/30/19 (8:00 p.m. ET): After reports of a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) broke on Tuesday evening, April 30, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that the scene is now “secure” and one person is in custody. “No reason to believe anyone else involved. CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place,” the tweet added. However, the campus remained on lockdown as of 7:43 p.m. ET, the university’s Office of Emergency Management announced.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) appeared to be in a panic as videos showed scared students marching off campus in a single-file line, with their hands raised up in the air, under the guidance of police on April 30. A reported shooting broke out on campus, and two people are now dead and four more were sent to the hospital according to officials, per NBC News. It’s unclear if the reported victims were students.

Of the four injuries that were reported, two were life-threatening and two were non-life-threatening, according to NBC News’ report. The campus is on lockdown, and shots were reported near the university’s Kennedy Hall, according to the college’s Office of Emergency Management Twitter account. “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the office tweeted at 5:50 p.m. ET.

Today was the lady day of classes before final examinations begin on May 2. There were students in the library, and a photo revealed that one of the glass doors to the building was smashed.

Students being led by an officer down sidewalk of UNCC campus. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/BIx9LOqIv3 — Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) April 30, 2019

Twitter is now being flooded with even more videos and Snapchat Stories from the horrific incident. UNCC students and families were urged to head to 8600 University City Boulevard in Charlotte by the university’s Office of Emergency Management.

This story is still developing…