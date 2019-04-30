‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Top 24 Is Cut In Half After America’s Vote & 4 Coaches Saves

Only 13 artists will make it past the April 30 episode of ‘The Voice’! The top 24 will be cut in half, with one artist also returning from the Comeback Stage during the live results show.

It’s results time on the April 30 episode of The Voice! The top 24 performed during the live playoffs on last night’s episode, and the EIGHT who received the majority of America’s votes will be automatically moving on, regardless of how many are selected from each coach’s team. Then, the four coaches will get to save ONE artist each, and the final two Comeback Stage artists will go head-to-head with live performances in hopes of earning the final spot in the top 13. The winner will be selected via an instant save, with viewers having just minutes to vote for their favorite on Twitter.

The first artist safe is Gyth Rigdon from Blake Shelton’s team, followed by Shawn Sounds from John Legend’s team and Carter Lloynd Horne, also from team Blake. Before getting to more results, Adam Levine hits the stage with his remaining four team members to sing “Is This Love” by Bob Marley, and it’s a super fun performance! Then, the next two singers saved by America are revealed: Rod Stokes from team Kelly Clarkson and Kim Cherry from team Blake.

Up next, Kelly hits the stage to perform her song, “Broken and Beautiful,” from her new animated movie, Ugly Dolls. As always, she sounds beyond incredible! The fun doesn’t last long, though, because it’s time to get to more results. Carson Daly reveals that Dexter Roberts from Blake’s team, Maelyn Jarmon from John’s team and Andrew Sevener from Blake’s team.

