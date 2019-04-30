Teresa Guidice: Joe’s Detention In ICE Is Taking A Huge Toll On Her & Daughters — ‘She’s Overwhelmed’

Teresa Giudice is more stressed that ever after Joe’s latest appeal was denied by ICE. As he awaits deportation, Teresa and her daughters are completely overwhelmed.

After months of begging, fighting, and pleading for leniency, it doesn’t seem like Teresa Giudice‘s hope of bringing her husband home will happen. Joe Giudice remains in ICE detention as he awaits his impending deportation to Italy, and the stress of not knowing whether or not he’ll come home to her and her four daughters is extremely “overwhelming” for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star. After Joe’s latest appeal to stay in the United States was denied on April 18, Teresa is “experiencing so many different emotions right now,” a source close to her tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Teresa is feeling overwhelmed and emotional after what was one of the toughest weeks of her life,” the source said. “This was a really hard and emotional week for her and it’s just all becoming so real for her. She truly thought Joe would be able to come home by now and it’s really taking a toll on her and her daughters. She’s extremely emotional right now and trying to do the best she can, but this week took a lot out of her.”

Teresa is doing everything she can to save Joe from deportation. She’s petitioning President Donald Trump, who used to be her boss on Celebrity Apprentice, to personally stop the deportation. Teresa and a Trump official were spotted having dinner together, but it doesn’t seem as if Trump is doing anything at this point. Teresa begged Judge John Ellington to let Joe stay, writing in a letter, in part, that, “My husband is the true love of my life and the most amazing father that I could ask God for our four daughters. I cannot imagine life without him.” She went on to describe the heartbreak their daughters would experience if their father was taken away from them.

“Judge Ellington, my daughters need their father,” she wrote. “They cry for him every day like he cried for his father. I cannot bear the thought of my daughters losing their father, I am fearful that it will break them and that I alone will not be able to fix them.” Teresa and Joe’s daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, wrote their own letters to the judge, as well.