Soulja Boy Sentenced To Almost A Year In Jail: See Pic Of Him Cuffed & In Orange Jumpsuit

Soulja Boy, 28, is heading to jail for violating the terms of his probation. The rapper found out his fate in a Los Angeles courtroom on April 30.

Soulja Boy, 28, is heading to jail for nearly a year after violating his probation, according to an L.A. County Superior Court official. On April 30 The “Crank That” rapper was snapped in a Los Angeles courtroom handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit in a photo obtained by TMZ when he was sentenced to 240 days behind bars. Soulja Boy – whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way – already spent 20 days in jail after a judge accused him of failing to do his court-ordered community service, according to the website. The judge also claimed that Soulja Boy allegedly tried to falsify documents to make it seem that he had completed it. Despite his 240-day sentence he will get 40 days taken off as credit.

Soulja Boy’s probation stems from a 2014 conviction for carrying a loaded firearm in public. He managed to avoid prison time and was instead sentenced to two years’ probation. But he faced the law again when he was arrested in Los Angeles in 2016 for allegedly violating those terms after the LAPD allegedly found a firearm in his Hollywood Hills home. In February 2019 police raided his Agoura Hills home and reportedly found ammunition, according to TMZ. HollywoodLife has reached out to Soulja Boy’s rep for comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.

While the rapper has been in jail his Instagram account has remained active. On April 29 a picture of the hip-hop star was posted, with the caption, “Free Big Drako!!!” written. Fans quickly responded with supportive messages. On Twitter one devoted follower wrote, “Aye Free Young Drako.. @souljaboy. Out the Can.. We need em out so he can turn the media..bck [sic] up…yaknow [sic].” However some people were not as on board with Soulja Boy being let out anytime soon. “Nah keep him in there,” one person wrote on Instagram. Another person added, “He needs to be, seem like he haven’t learn his lesson yet.”