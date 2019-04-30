See Pic
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Clone Couple In Jeans & White Sneakers For Night Out With His Brothers

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were twinning on a night out in Beverly Hills, rocking basically the same jeans and shoes. Could this couple BE more in sync?

The couple that clones together, stays together! Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner made a twinning combo when they headed out for a fun night in Beverly Hills, both wearing skinny jeans and chunky white sneakers. The Game of Thrones icon, 23, and the “Sucker” singer, 29, wore the casual outfits for dinner at celeb hotspot Mr. Chow with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, and Nick’s wife, Danielle Jonas. Even the Bonus Jonas, their 18-year-old brother, Frankie Jonas, came with them!

The only person missing for the happy family dinner was Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, who was in Mumbai, India for her brother, Siddharth‘s wedding. Joe and Sophie looked so happy to be together as they took a little break from their crazy schedules to be together. The couple were holding hands as they strolled out of the restaurant. Though they were twinning in their jeans and sneakers, they made their outfits their own on top; Joe rocked a denim jacket, while Sophie looked effortlessly cool in a $5200 Louis Vuitton bomber. We’re loving her ’90s-inspired pigtails and silver eyeshadow. Very Baby Spice!

Coincidentally, the other Jonas brothers were twinning (tripling?), too. Nick, Kevin, and Danielle were all wearing black skinnies and white sneakers. Danielle stood out as the coolest by rocking leather leggings, though. The only outlier was Frankie, who did his own thing with khaki pants and black running shoes. You do you, kid.

This is a much-needed break for Joe and Sophie, who are in the middle of maybe the busiest time in their lives. There are just a few episodes left before the end of Game of Thrones, and Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark, has done weeks of press. Her solo X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, will premiere soon. The Jonas Brothers just got back together, and their new album, Happiness Begins, will be released on June 7. Not to mention, Joe and Sophie have to find the time to get married at some point!