Selena Gomez Rocks Vintage Inspired Polka Dot Midi Dress At ‘THR’ Gala — See Pics

Selena Gomez looked adorable in a retro inspired ensemble featuring a polka dot wrap dress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Gala in LA on April 30.

Selena Gomez, 26, arrived at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on April 30, when she opted for quite a different look than she usually wears. Selena donned a black and white polka dot wrap dress with long sleeves, shoulder straps, a v-neckline that was far from plunging, and a belt that cinched in her tiny waist. The midi dress ended a few inches below her knees and she topped the look off with a simple pair of black leather pointy-toed pumps. Her entire ensemble was styled by none other than her longtime stylist, Kate Young.

Selena stuck to the retro ’50s theme when it came to her glam as well. Her hair was done by Marissa Marino, who left her brown hair down in a slight wave, with the ends flipped up and half of her hair was parted to the side, fastened with one single black barette. As for her makeup, which was done by Melissa Murdick, Selena rocked a neutral lip and made up for it with her sea-foam green eyeshadow that decorated all around her eyes, paired with super long and voluminous lashes that flared out at the ends into cat-eyes. Selena kept the look simple when she donned a light white manicure done by her go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik.

This look was a total 180 from Selena’s WE Day California ensemble at The Forum Los Angeles on April 25, when she absolutely stole the show in a sexy sleeveless black Dior dress that had an insanely plunging v-neckline, showing off massive cleavage. The bodice of the dress was completely cutout, showing off Selena’s bare chest and braless cleavage, while the waist was super tight, showing off her tiny figure, as the bottom half of the frock flowed into a ruffled, flowy skirt that ended all the way at her ankles. Selena accessorized her stunning ensemble with a pair of simple, pointy-toed black Tamara Mellon Vamp Black Nappa Pumps, and a rainbow beaded wrap bracelet.

Selena wasn’t the only that hit the red carpet at THR’s Gala, as other attendees included Alicia Keys, who donned a long-sleeve black and white striped knit gown with a peplum back, Oprah Winfrey, who was a ray of sunshine in a three-quarter-sleeve yellow sweater tucked into a matching high-waisted pleated midi skirt, and so much more!