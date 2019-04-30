Sailor Brinkley Cook Cuddles Up To BF In A Bikini Riding Scooter In Miami Beach — See Pics

Christie Brinkley’s daughter zipped around Miami on a motor scooter with her boyfriend on April 29, while donning a chic black bikini top.

Talk about a power couple. Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20, and her boyfriend, Ben Sosne, revved up the engine of their motor scooter and hit the streets of Miami on April 29. The youngest daughter of Christie Brinkley, 65, was sure to hold on tight to her boyfriend as he whipped down the street, cuddling up close behind him. The two appeared to be having a ball as they headed out for a day of fun, and Sailor was all smiles as photographers snapped their photo.

Sailor looked ready to hit the beach in the new set of photos, which showed her rocking a black, tank top style bikini top which tied in the middle with white lacing. She paired the top with a classic pair of denim shorts, and tossed a loose buttoned down shirt on top of her ensemble. With a minimal beauty look, and her hair tied up in a top knot, she looked ready to hit the Miami waves. Her beau kept it casual as well, in printed bathing suit bottoms, and a long-sleeved denim top. Plus, he added a pair of shades and a black cap to his look. The only time that Sailor appeared to let go of her boyfriend’s waist was to take a sip of her smoothie, which she took along for the ride.

It was just one month before that we saw Sailor step out with Ben for their initial scooter date in Miami. Sailor received plenty of affection from her man that day, March 19, while they spotted spending the day riding Bird scooters. They first hit the streets of Venice, California before heading to the Santa Monica Pier. At one point during the outing, the man, we now know as Ben, sweetly planted a kiss on her forehead!

It looks like there’s no slowing this happy couple down, who have showed off their sweet PDA on several occasions since taking their romance public. However, we can’t help but notice each time that Sailor is snapped — she’s beginning to look more like her mom with each passing day!