Rihanna took to Instagram on Apr. 30 to share a sultry pic of herself to promote her new Savage X Fenty lingerie collection which will be released on May 1.

Rihanna, 31, was looking incredibly amazing in an eye-catching pic she posted to Instagram on Apr. 30. The singer shared the stunning snapshot as a way to help promote the new May collection of her Savage X lingerie line and it surely didn’t disappoint. In the close-up, the gorgeous star can be seen flaunting a dark orange strapless bra along with a pair of square shaped sunglasses. “Lookin’ at the new Savage X drop like…😎 Set your alarm, sis. Get yours at midnight!” she captioned the photo.

Rihanna’s promo pic will most definitely help to increase the purchases of her lingerie collection, but the “Umbrella” crooner has already had a lot of success with the brand. After releasing the Savage X Fenty line at New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2018, she has been releasing new collections from the line whenever she can, and has gained numerous fashion fans.

Savage X Fenty was created after Rihanna gained a lot of experience with fashion over the last few years. She first became involved in the fashion industry when she teamed up with Armani in 2011 and a few years later, in 2013, she released her first spring fashion collection for British brand River Island at London Fashion Week. After releasing several more collections with the same brand, RiRi went on to work with Dior and Puma. Her impressive work in the fashion industry has even won her the Fashion Icon Award at the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards.

We can’t wait to see the new Savage X Fenty collections Rihanna has up her sleeve. The talented artist has made her determination and hard work clear by becoming a powerful force in not only the music industry, but the fashion industry as well, and we’re totally here for it.