Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: Why Their Long Distance Romance Makes Their Love ‘Stronger’

Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel have been dating since 2017, and even though they’re often in different places, they’ve managed to use that to their advantage.

Rihanna, 31, and her hunky billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 30, are still going strong with their love and even though a long distance relationship like theirs could be difficult for a lot of other couples, it turns out the young lovebirds enjoy the space and time because it provides a balance to their romance. “Rihanna and Hassan are not joined at the hip at all, they spend a lot of time apart but it’s not a sign of trouble,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She loves that he gives her lots of space and freedom to maintain her own identity and career. He doesn’t put pressure on her the way guys she’s been with in the past have done, she’s entirely free to be herself. A lot of couples might be torn apart by the long distance but it actually really works for them and makes them stronger as a couple.”

Despite the good amount of time that Rihanna and Hassan spend apart, they still embrace the times they’re together, which actually happen pretty often. “They do spend way more time together than people realize,” the source continued. “They meet up a lot in Paris because it’s the perfect midpoint for both of them. She loves it there, she gets so much more privacy. And with her spending so much time on her new fashion brand, Paris works for her career-wise as well. Of course she’s always on the move so he does tend to travel more to be with her, he puts in the effort that’s for sure.”

Rihanna just released her Savage X Fenty April collection of her lingerie line but she’s still managed to find time to hang out with Hassan. They were recently seen having a romantic dinner in New York City on Apr. 15 but they kept things private and were not photographed together. They have been dating since summer 2017 and although there have been reports of an on-again, off-again romance, they have definitely been on lately! We can’t wait to see where things go for them from here, but it’s great to know they’ve been enjoying things up until this point!