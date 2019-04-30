Pink Reveals She’s Had ‘Several Miscarriages’: I Thought My Body Was ‘Broken’

How heartbreaking. Pink has shared that she suffered a miscarriage at the age of 17 and had several more after that. She says she felt ashamed and that her body was ‘broken’ as a result.

Pink is dropping her most personal album ever on May 3, with the release of Hurts 2B Human. She’s also going deep into hard subjects about her personal life in the interviews leading up to it. In the song “Happy” she talks about body struggles and opens with the line “Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body / and it feels like my body’s hated me.” Something very significant happened at that age — her first miscarriage. “The reason I said (that) is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage,” Pink tells USA TODAY.

“And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do. I’ve had several miscarriages since, so I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful (expletive). I’ve always written that way,” she continues.

Fortunately Pink, 39, went on to have two healthy babies with husband Carey Hart, 43. They have a seven-year-old daughter Willow Sage and a two-year-old son Jameson Moon. When she was pregnant with Willow, Pink was initially reluctant to talk about it until the baby was safely along. She made the big reveal that she was expecting during a 2010 appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres daytime talk show. “I was just really nervous, and I have had a miscarriage before,” she said at the time. The singer also explained that the baby was planned and that she and Carey worked really hard on starting their family.

Pink recently revealed that she wants another child but that Carey wasn’t up for being a father of three. Instead her built her a motorcycle. “My ❤️ won’t give me another baby, so he built me one. She rips,” the “What About Us” singer wrote next to an Instagram pic on April 21 leaning next to her new set of wheels.