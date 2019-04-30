Lisa Rinna & Daughters Delilah, 20, & Amelia, 17, Pose For High-Fashion Mother’s Day Photo Shoot

Lisa Rinna goes topless in a new Mother’s Day photoshoot, where she’s joined by model daughters, Delilah and Amelia! The family, including grandmother, Lois Rinna, 90, stars in a new campaign for What Goes Around Comes Around NYC.

It’s going to be a very special Mother’s Day for Lisa Rinna, this year! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, looks radiant in a new fashion campaign for the holiday, alongside her model daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, and her mother, Lois Rinna, 90. What Goes Around Comes Around NYC launched its high fashion campaign with three generations of reality TV royalty on April 30th. The fierce females of the Rinna-Hamlin clan were all dressed a curated selection of vintage clothing and accessories, chosen by the experts at WGACA.

In one group shot, the family dons vintage ’90s Chanel pieces, down to their chunky, gold necklaces and earrings. The pieces varied, from Lois’ crewneck sweater, to to Delilah’s belted black dress, Amelia’s black blazer dress and Lisa’s stand-out, white blazer. The family also posed in Chanel surf looks, which featured ocean pattern-ed collared shirts, which were worn by Lisa’s daughters. Meanwhile, the RHOBH star posed in a sultry Chanel Surf dress.

Lisa, Delilah, Amelia and Lois were all dressed in unique designer pieces by top fashion brands including Chanel to Louis Vuitton. The family modeled pieces from the same collections, but they were styled in their own individual way. The photoshoot celebrates luxury fashion across generations, according to a press release by WCAGA, which adds that the pieces are all available on their website. The family was photographed by Olivia Malone and they were styled by James Morua. Scott King was responsible for their hair, while Joey Maalouf did the family’s makeup.

(Photo credit: Olivia Malone)