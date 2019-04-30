Lauren Braxton Dead: Toni Braxton’s Niece, 24, Dies After Fatal ‘Heart Condition’

A heartbreaking tragedy has struck the entire Braxton family. Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton, the young niece of music icon Toni Braxton, has died in Maryland from a ‘heart condition.’ She was just 24 years old.

Lauren Braxton, the 24-year-old daughter of Toni Braxton’s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., passed away in Maryland on April 29, her father told TMZ. Paramedics, according to the publication, received a 911 call around noon on Monday, and Lauren – who went by the nickname LoLo – was reportedly unresponsive when they arrived. Sadly, despite all their best efforts by the authorities, the young woman was pronounced dead by the paramedics.

Lauren’s death, Michael told TMZ, wasn’t due to foul play, as he told the publication that her passing was related to a heart condition. Michael – a Maryland Native — is the only son of the Braxton siblings. He and Toni are the older siblings to Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar. Michael, like his family, is also a singer and songwriter. He started singing with his sisters in church choirs when they were young. He has kept his family bonds strong, as Michael has appeared on a handful of episodes of his sisters’ reality television show, Braxton Family Values. While her aunts are world-famous and renowned pop culture icons, Lauren has remained mostly out of the spotlight, choosing to keep herself a bit private.

Toni has battled her own heart problems. Before her stint on Dancing With The Stars, she was diagnosed with coronary microvascular angina. “My goal was reached,” she said, per the New York Daily News, after her elimination from the program. “I wanted to do better. I wanted to breathe better. And I was definitely breathing better. I’ve come a long way from Week One to Week Now.”

We will continue to update this post with any further information as it is made available. In the meantime, our thoughts are with the Braxton family at this heartbreaking time of loss.