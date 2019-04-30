Lala Kent’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Support Her During 50 Cent Feud: I’m ‘Grossed Out’ By Him

Lala Kent’s co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney both separately commented on the reality star’s fiance Randall Emmett’s feud with 50 Cent, in interviews on Apr. 29.

It looks like Stassi Schroeder, 30, and Katie Maloney, 32, are not understanding the now squished feud that went on between 50 Cent, 43, and Lala Kent‘s fiance Randall Emmett, 48, over money! The Vanderpump Rules stars, who appear on their reality series with 29-year-old Lala, both spoke out about the situation on Apr. 29, in two separate interviews and they admitted they were very confused by the whole ordeal.

“I’m really, actually, grossed out by the whole entire thing,” Stassi said when asked about the rift during her live interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I don’t understand why this has become, like, a relationship thing. Like, he’s in love with Lala and, like, why is it he’s, like, posting about money? I don’t understand why this is a whole Instagram thing. It’s really dark. And, you know, I’ve spent so much time with Lala and Randall and [my boyfriend] Beau [Clark] and I are upset about it.”

Like Stassi, Katie talked about the shocking situation during an interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast. “I have no idea what spawned, or what inspired him to do this,” Katie said after denying it was a publicity stunt for the upcoming finale of her Bravo show. “I really love Randall, I think he’s great, and I know how he’s deeply affected by this.”

The feud that Stassi and Katie are unsure about it started on Apr. 26 when 50 took to social media to criticize Randall’s relationship with Lala. It then escalated from there and the rapper, who worked with Randall on STARZ’s Power, soon confessed that Randall owed him $1 million and he wasn’t backing down until he was paid back. By Apr. 29, it seems the feud finally ended when 50 again took to social media to say he got his money and wished Randall well. “I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms,” he wrote. “In fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys. LOL.”