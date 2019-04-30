See Message
Kylie Jenner Begs ‘Hubby’ Travis Scott To ‘F*** Around & Have Another Baby’ In Sweet Birthday Message

Kylie Jenner’s ready for Baby Webster No. 2. That’s what she told her boyfriend Travis Scott in a birthday tribute to him as he turned 28.

Their daughter Stormi Webster is only 15-months-old but Kylie Jenner, 21, says she’s ready for another baby. That’s what the beauty mogul revealed in a gushing birthday message to her “hubby,” rapper Travis Scott who turned 28 on April 30. Kylie headed over to her Instagram page to share a series of pics of her little family, including a steamy mirror selfie with her man and photos of him snuggling up with their daughter.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” Kylie captioned the photos. “♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so, so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁.”

Kylie’s message then ended on a NSFW note when she revealed that she wants to give Stormi a little brother or sister. “Let’s f*** around and have another baby. 🤪,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. Kylie, who has a total of nine brothers and sisters, has made no secret of the fact that she loves being a young mom. She shared her thoughts with her older sister Kim Kardashian, 38, in a May 2018 interview with the U.K.’s ES Magazine. “I think about her all the time, anywhere I am,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. “I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Kylie’s Instagram birthday tribute to Travis isn’t the first time that she has celebrated the rapper – whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II – as he turns another year older. On April 26 West Hollywood residents woke up to a massive billboard featuring a picture of Stormi and Kylie with the message, “Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi XO,” written on it. As for her message on his actual birthday, Travis showed the reality TV star lots of appreciation, writing in response, “I love u mama/Wifey. We shall rage 4ever.”