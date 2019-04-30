Tweets
Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran Fans Convinced A Collab Is Coming In 10 Days After Cryptic Post

Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar.
Laguna Beach, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spend a sunny Saturday morning in Laguna Beach. Bieber, who has been open about struggling with depression and recently asked fans to pray for him, looked to still be a bit downcast and struggling from the effects of it, with wife Hailey attempting to support him.
Laguna Beach, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spend a sunny Saturday morning in Laguna Beach. Bieber, who has been open about struggling with depression and recently asked fans to pray for him, looked to still be a bit downcast and struggling from the effects of it, with wife Hailey attempting to support him.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out together in NYC on Friday morning. The couple who have been forced to spend a lot of time apart recently due to work obligations, were reunited and they looked happier than ever. Justin showed off his Louis Vuitton Slippers and Diamond Encrusted "DREW" Smiley Face Chains as the pair headed to his therapist for a joint session.
Wait, are our pop music dreams about to come true? It appears that Justin Bieber may have a single coming with Ed Sheeran & fans are so here for it!

Could it be? After Justin Bieber, 25, shared not one, but three Instagram posts featuring Ed Sheeran, 28, fans are completely convinced a collab is on the way. The Biebs took to Instagram on April 30 with the cryptic snapshots, but he didn’t give much away. All three images were more or less the same – a side by side photo of the pop star and Ed standing in front of a green screen. The caption was short but sweet, and it’s stirring up quite the slew of fan rumors. “10,” Justin wrote below each photo.

Naturally, fans have major questions thanks to the cryptic posts. “10 WHAT BIEBER????” one fan pleaded to know. “10 MAY ? 10 MONTHS ? 10DAYS ?” another asked. “10 what Bieber don’t play w me,” another fan said, demanding answers. More than anything though, fans were thrilled at the prospect of the collab. “I CANT WAIT OMG,” one excited fan wrote. “GIVE ME NEW MUSIC PLEASE,” another comment read. It seems like all of Justin’s followers were elated at the thought of a joint track. “Two music geniuses in one song,” one wrote.

The potential collab wouldn’t mark the first time the two superstars link up for a track. While Ed has admitted that he initially wrote “Love Yourself” for his album Divide, he ended up handing it off to Bieber and it became a chart-topping single. The crooner also had a hand in writing another one of the Bieb’s 2016 hits: “Cold Water” featuring Major Lazer.

The teaser posts come just a week after Justin hit the stage at Coachella — his first performance in two years! The singer joined his pal Ariana Grande onstage to sing his hit “Sorry,” marking the first time he performed onstage since canceling the final leg of his Purpose world tour in 2017. Between his festival surprise, and his new social media posts, it appears new music from JB might be here sooner than later. In fact, it could be just ten days away!