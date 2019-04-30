Jonas Brothers Tease Surprise Fan Event & Twitter Goes Wild Over Rumored New Tour: ‘It’s Happening!’

The Jonas Brothers gave their fans something big to look forward to when they took to Twitter to post a tweet that hinted they’re working with Live Nation to make a music related announcement on May 1.

Are the Jonas Brothers getting ready to go on tour?! That’s exactly what their fans think after the band took to Twitter on Apr. 30 to retweet a tweet from Live Nation that had the title of their upcoming new album, Happiness Begins, in it. “Happiness Begins Tomorrow #HappinessBegins,” Live Nation’s tweet read. The JoBros didn’t take long to share the tweet and respond with the two eyes emoji, which definitely means to look out for a huge announcement on May 1. Since Happiness Begins officially comes out on June 7, and Live Nation is known for being a company that works with touring artists, Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Nick, 26, are most likely hitting the road to rock arenas all over the states soon, and their fans couldn’t be more thrilled!

“Oh, my God! Okay it’s happening!” read one fan tweet along with a hilarious GIF from The Office. “Omg let’s do it!!!!” read another. “Omggggg is this what we’ve been waiting for!!!!!!” a third fan tweeted. “Is this a tour???? I’m so excited,” yet another fan tweeted. Others were already asking for date and location details, but it looks like the boys are not spilling the beans until tomorrow.

The probable tour is sure to sell big since the excitement of the Jonas Brothers’ reunion has been nonstop. The talented musicians announced their return as a band in Feb. and their comeback single “Sucker”, which was released in Mar., quickly topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number one, which was the first time any of their songs ever reached that spot. Now that their comeback album is on the way and a tour is most likely set, it looks like happiness is definitely beginning once again for the JoBros and their fans!

We’ll be watching out for the Jonas Brothers tour dates as they become available and will update with all the details. We can’t wait!