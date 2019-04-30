Vinny Guadagnino Reveals How The Situation Is Surviving In Prison: ‘He Inspires Me’

‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino sat down with HL for an EXCLUSIVE interview & was sure to give an update on how his co-star is managing in prison.

Jersey Shore co-stars Vinny Guadagnino, 31, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, are the best of friends, so they’re sure to stay in touch throughout Mike’s prison sentence. When we caught up with Vinny at the debut of his Chippendale’s Residency in Las Vegas, he gave us an update on how Mike is doing. “Mike is actually doing amazing,” he EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “We talk to him all of the time because there’s an app where I can communicate with him. He’s still in good spirits. He’s still inspirational. He actually inspires me. He lifts me up throughout the day. He’s like, ‘Yo man, keep killing it out there!’ He watches our show in there. He knows everything that I’m doing. I’m not worried about him at all,” Vinny added. That’s what we like to hear!

The reality star also gave an update on the status of their long-running MTV fan-favorite show. While he wasn’t so sure they would do it “forever,” he admitted that their busy lives make for great television. “I don’t know. Right now, me and Pauly D are doing Double Shot At Love. I can’t tell you if I found love or not but that was definitely a fun experience. Jersey Shore — everyone watched us grow up and now they’re watching us go through life experiences in our 30’s pretty much and the show can’t keep up with us because there’s so much going on. Usually you have to create content for a show but with everything that’s going on with Mike and Jenni, Jenni’s single, Mike’s in prison, Deena just popped out a baby, Nicole’s pregnant…with everything that’s going on I feel like content just keeps rolling out and people like us so we’re just going to keep on doing it.”

Meanwhile, Vinny is busy working the stage in his Chippendale’s Residency at the Rio All Suites Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas until May 26th. The hunky star us that being asked to join to the show was a bit of a dream come true. “When they asked me to have a residency like other celebrities have in the past, I honestly felt honored by it because that means they like the way I look and they think I’m fun. I’ve always wanted to be in a Vegas show. I love being on stage. It’s in my wheelhouse. Little adjustments with my cuffs and collars I’ve got to get used to but I love it. It’s great,” he excitedly said.

We’re so excited for Vinny and all the incredible projects he’s working on in 2019, and we’re equally as excited to hear that The Situation has maintained such a positive attitude in prison. As we previously reported, Mike admitted to concealing his income in 2011, and he and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were charged in 2014 with several offenses related to taxes on their $9 million income. However, with the support of his long-time pal Vinny, he’ll be just fine. “He’s been through so many life experiences. This is just another thing that he has to get through,” Vinny tells HollywoodLife.