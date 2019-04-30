‘Teen Mom 2’s David Eason Accused Of Killing Jenelle Evans’ Dog In Frantic 911 Call

This is horrifying! A 911 call was placed to Jenelle Evans’ home and the person claimed that her husband David Eason had killed the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s dog.

David Eason is the subject of yet another disturbing accusation. An unidentified male made a frantic 911 call on April 30 to report that the 30-year-old had allegedly killed his wife Jenelle Evans‘ dog. Columbus County, NC Sheriff’s responded to the couple’s property, known as “The Land.” “A call was made today, and it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog,” the Sheriff’s Department told Radar Online. “The Sheriff is out there right now investigating and there will be an incident report filed later.”

On the afternoon the 911 call was made about the alleged dog killing, Jenelle took to her Facebook to tell fans that she “is feeling devastated.” She revealed on the latest Teen Mom 2 on Apr. 29 that David’s 2018 firing from the show over transphobic tweets had put a strain on their marriage. She even wanted to take a mother-son bonding trip with 9-year-old son Jace to Kentucky, but David said no way unless he was able to go along as well since he had family he wanted to visit there. That meant there was no way MTV would be able to film the trip with him present. After

After the episode — and a month of Jenelle putting out cryptic social media posts about the state of their marriage — the couple unfollowed each other on social media. The 27-year-old then posted a message to her Facebook that read “Better days are coming.” The whole season has been a nightmare for MTV to film since they can’t go to Jenelle’s home because David is there, so she’s taken several needless trips out of town to tape her segments or just drives around having discussions with her mom Barb for plot lines.

It’s unclear if the dog that was allegedly killed is Jax, the same one that reportedly had eaten several baby chicks on the couple’s farm-like property where they also keep chickens, geese and pigs. David uploaded a video on his new Instagram about their dog Jax eating their chicks, according to OK! magazine on Apr. 25, where Kaiser can be heard saying, “If Jax eats them, then we might have to get more,” the mag reports. “Hopefully Jax won’t eat any more of our chickens. He’s a bad boy!”, they claim David said in the video, adding, “We had to get more chickens because Jax is a chicken man.” The reported video has since been deleted.