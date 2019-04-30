It’s official — this country crooner has a new cutie in the family! Jake Owen’s girlfriend just gave birth to their first child together. Here’s what we know about their exciting baby news!

Jake Owen, 37, doesn’t just make great songs — he makes adorable babies, too! The country singer and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein welcomed their first child together on April 29, Jake confirmed on Twitter. The exciting news came after announcing that they were expecting back on Thanksgiving. “It’s a Willie great day!!” Jake tweeted. “Well, happy birthday to Willie Nelson born on this day April 29, 1933. Also, happy birthday to my beautiful little daughter, Paris Hartley Owen, born today April 29th, 2019. #GodIsGreat.”

Jake already has a five-year-old daughter named Pearl, who he had with his ex-wife Lacey Buchanan before their three-year marriage came to an end in 2015. Now, Pearl is a big sister! We bet she’s so excited and we can’t wait to see both Jake’s kids posing for family pics. The singer does love posting pictures of Pearl on social media, after all, and he always pairs them with the sweetest of captions! “I’ve realized when I look at my pics I’ve posted, I’ve been putting up a lot of photos of my little girl,” he said earlier this year. “That’s because she’s what makes me proud. My life isn’t just pictures of me strumming a guitar or crowds with lighters in the air. She’s my life, and everything else comes second.” Aw, how sweet is that! It’s amazing to see a country star like Jake treasuring his family in this way!

Erica, who is an interior designer, reportedly met Jake while she was remodeling his house. They went public with their relationship at the ACM Awards in 2018. However, Erica skipped out on attending the show this year, on April 7, as she was just about ready to pop at that point!

So congrats to Jake and Erica! We couldn’t be more thrilled for this couple and this next big milestone in their relationship. They’re going to do an amazing job raising their first kid together!