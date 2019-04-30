Jason Duggar Has Fans Convinced He Could Be Engaged To Sister-In-Law Lauren Caldwell

Yet another Duggar may be saying ‘I do’ — Jason! Fans are convinced that the 19-year-old Duggar brother is engaged to Lauren Caldwell, and with good reason.

Is Jason Duggar the latest in the family to get engaged? Counting On fans are convinced that the 19-year-old may have skipped the courting stage and went straight for the proposal with none other than Lauren Caldwell! If that name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the younger sister of Kendra Caldwell, Joseph Duggar‘s wife of one year. Talk about keeping it in the family, right Rumors that Jason, one of the younger Duggar siblings, had started courting someone special began in March.

As some eagle-eyed fans noticed, Lauren, 18, was positioned next to Jason in pictures from their mission trip to Greece in February. The fans, now obsessed with this rumor, found photos of Lauren and Jason posing together at an airport in late 2018. Those pics were taken by his older sister, Anna Duggar, which begged the question — was she chaperoning the couple during their supposed courtship? To add fuel to the fire, Lauren has also been spotted at the Duggar compound in Tontitown, Arkansas “at least twice” this month, according to The Hollywood Gossip. Now, none of this means that Jason and Lauren are engaged, or even courting.

They could be friends, or she could just be trying to get to know her older sister’s new family. Still… they really would make a cute couple. You never know! After all, Jason’s sister, Jana Duggar, 29, has been linked to every man she interacts with, including Tim Tebow! None of those relationship rumors have been true. There are only two Duggar boys older than Jason who have yet to get married, twins Jeremiah and Jedidiah Duggar, 21. He has seven siblings behind him, ranging in age from 17 to nine years old. In Duggar terms, Jason’s pretty much ready to get hitched.