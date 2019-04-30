‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory: Shocking Proof That Bran Is The Lord Of Light

‘Game of Thrones’ fans have been theorizing about the Lord of Light for seasons now and one fan has come up with a mind-blowing theory with compelling evidence that Bran Stark is the Lord of Light.

The Lord of Light has been mentioned a number of times over the course of 8 seasons on Game of Thrones. Melisandre explained back in season 4 that the Lord of Light is a “god of light and love and joy” who is “eternally at war” with a “god of darkness, evil, and fear.” Reddit user DontMicrowaveCats believes that Bran Stark is the Lord of Light, a “god of light love and joy,” and that the Night King was the “god of darkness, evil, and fear.” The fan says that “followers of the Lord of Light believe that their Lord is always at war with his evil opposite diety. There’s always a dichotomy. Light vs Dark. Good vs Bad. Fire vs Ice. Everything in this world has an antithesis.” Bran and the Lord of Light have been “working towards the same goal,” which was to defeat the Night King.

The fan adds that the Lord of Light “supposedly has a ‘purpose’ for everyone. Consequently, everyone supposedly brought back by the Lord of Light helped Arya defeat the Night King.” Those people include Beric and Jon Snow. When Beric died during the Battle of Winterfell after protecting Arya, Melisandre said, “The Lord brought him back for a purpose. Now that purpose has been served.” His purpose was to save Arya so she could kill the Night King.

The theory states that it’s “all but obvious at this point, Bran has been manipulating the plotline the entire time. He knew exactly how the battle was going to end. He knew exactly how to kill the Night King, because he set the trap himself. While warging during the battle, he was likely manipulating events to lead to the final conclusion.” Arya killed the Night King with the Valyrian steel dagger she got from Littlefinger, the one that was used to try and kill Bran in season 1. “Everything he has done has revolved around getting the dagger to Arya and getting her safely to the NK. That plan was set in motion all the way back in season 1,” the fan continues. “Future Bran made sure that dagger was sent to kill his childhood self. He put the key piece in play. He then warged into Summer to kill the assassin.” Arya’s assassin training was also set in place from the first season. “She would have never trained to kill without….1) Bran’s assassination attempt being pinned on Tyrion (because of the dagger). And 2) King Robert’s Death,” the fan writes.

Everything leading up to the Battle of Winterfell and the Night King’s demise has been “Bran manipulating the past, resurrecting people and making sure Arya got the knife and made it to kill NK… It makes sense that Bran is the Lord of Light, and all past 3 Eyed Ravens were also the Lord of Light. Or at the very least they’re representatives of him.” Bran can see the past and has had visions of future events. Bran saw the explosion of the Great Sept of Baelor in season 6 before it happened. But now that the Night King is dead, Bran needs a new purpose. The Lord of Light’s work is never done. The Great War may be over, but the war against Cersei Lannister rages on. Game of Thrones season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.