Farrah Abraham Believes Jenelle Evans & David Eason’s Marriage ‘Will End In Divorce’ Amid New Drama

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL about the rocky marriage between Jenelle Evans and David Eason, and she doesn’t have high hopes.

Farrah Abraham, 27, doesn’t have a lot of faith in Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s marriage, and she thinks the MTV show is partly to blame. The Teen Mom OG star opened up about her feelings on the current messy headline-making situation between 27-year-old Jenelle and 30-year-old David, which involves David allegedly shooting and killing Jenelle’s dog, and although she didn’t say much about the details of the situation, what she did say about their marriage made a big impression.

“I’m sure all the drama Teen Mom production has put a split between them, and I’m sure it will end in divorce,” Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Jenelle and David. Farrah is known for being outspoken about her fellow teen moms so her latest comment wasn’t too surprising, but as it turns out, she’s not alone in her thinking. In fact, many followers of the show are aware of Jenelle and David’s issues and with the seriousness of the latest incident, it looks like many are speculating whether or not this will be the last straw for their marriage.

The incident started when David allegedly shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, after the dog snapped at their two-year-old daughter, Ensley, according to a source who spoke with US Weekly. Jenelle’s four-year-old son, Kaiser, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, was also apparently on the scene at the time of the incident but her oldest son, Jace, 9, was luckily on vacation with his grandmother. It didn’t take long for Jenelle to leave the premises in fear. She “doesn’t feel safe with David” and is “scared and terrified” of him, the source told the outlet.