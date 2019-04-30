Cinco De Mayo Cocktail Recipes: Festive Margaritas, Micheladas, Palomas & More

Cinco de Drinko…we mean Mayo… is here and we’ve rounded up the yummiest margaritas, Palomas, Micheladas and more for your upcoming fiesta!

Mi CAMPO CAZUELA

1½ oz Tequila Mi CAMPO Blanco

½ oz Chile Liqueur

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 dashes Orange Bitters

3 oz Grapefruit Soda

Measure and pour Tequila Mi CAMPO Blanco, Chile liqueur, lemon juice and bitters over ice, then stir. Top with grapefruit soda, then garnish with speared grapefruit, lime and orange wheels.

Mai Tai Island Margarita

3-1/2 oz. Mr & Mrs T® Mai Tai Mix

1-1/2 oz. Mr & Mrs T® Margarita Mix

1 oz. rum

1/2 oz. gold tequila

Cocktail salt

Optional: Pineapple wedge, lime slice, and tropical flower for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker half full with ice. Add 3-1/2 oz. of Mr & Mrs T Mai Tai Mix, 1-1/2 oz. of Mr & Mrs T Margarita Mix, 1 oz. of rum, and 1/2 oz. of gold tequila. Shake to chill. Rim margarita glass with cocktail salt, and fill with ice. Strain cocktail over ice, and garnish with a pineapple wedge, lime slice, and flower, as desired.

MEXICAN NEGRONI

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Italian Sweet Vermouth

Casamigos Mezcal Rinse

1 Large Orange Peel

Combine all ingredients into a glass mixer. Add ice and stir quickly for 30–40 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass that has been rinsed with mezcal and add one large block of ice. Garnish with a large orange peel.

The La Pinta Cinco de Drinko

2oz Tequila

1 oz La Pinta Pomegranate Liqueur

1 oz lime

.75 oz agave

Jalapeno slice

Shake and strain over ice.

Spicy Buck

2 oz Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

2 thin slices jalapeño

1 Tbsp sliced ginger

1 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

Ginger ale or ginger beer

Dash bitters

Lemon wedge

Muddle jalapeño, ginger, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a shaker; add ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice, top with ginger ale or ginger beer; add bitters. Garnish with lemon wedge.

Jalapeño Mezcalita

2 slices jalapeno, divided

2 oz. mezcal

¾ fresh lime juice

Ice cubes

¾ oz triple sec

1 tsp. Agave In The Raw®

BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer Clementine Hibiscus Paloma

1 can BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer Clementine Hibiscus

1 oz tequila

½ oz lime juice

1 oz grapefruit juice

1 oz hibiscus iced tea

½ oz agave nectar

(clementine peel, lime and salt for garnish)

Using a slice of lime to help the salt adhere, salt half the rim of a large stemless wine glass. Place tequila, grapefruit juice, hibiscus tea, lime juice, and agave in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds, and strain over a large ice cube in the salt-rimmed glass. Fill remaining glass with Clementine Hibiscus BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer, and garnish with a twisted Clementine peel.

Guadalajara Fizz Modified by Emily Arden Wells of Gastronomista

2 oz Volcan de mi Tierra Cristalino Tequila

½ oz Crème de Cacao White

½ oz Triple Sec

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

4-5 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters

1 oz Soda Water

Dry shake tequila, triple sec, crème de cacao lemon juice, simple syrup and bitters for 1-2 minutes. Open the tin and add a large cube of ice, and shake again for 1-2 minutes. Strain into a Collins glass and top with soda water. Express a grapefruit peel on top of the drink, and garnish.

AVIÓN ROSÉ MARG

1 1/2 Parts Avión Silver

1/2 Part Fresh Lemon

1/2 Part Fresh Lime

1/2 Part Agave Nectar

Rosé

Combine all ingredients, shake vigorously, and strain in Collins glass with crushed ice. Top off with rosé.

Corralejo Tequila Tropical

2 ounces Corralejo Añejo

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce lime juice

½ ounce simple syrup

5 dashes aromatic bitters

Add all ingredients except the bitters into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain into your glass over crushed ice. Top with aromatic bitters. Garnish & Enjoy!

Papi Fuego from the W Hotel in Scottsdale

1 – Mini Chili Pepper (green or red, for garnish)

Orange Zest (grated on a microplane)

1 oz. – Mezcal (like Montelobos)

1.5 oz. – Silver Tequila (like Milagro Silver)

1.5 oz. – Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz. – Pomegranate Juice

1.5 oz. – Agave Nectar

Rinse rocks glass with a coating of Mezcal. In a shaker, add grated orange zest, tequila, lime juice, pomegranate juice, and agave nectar. Shake.Strain into mezcal-rinsed rocks glass over ice. Serve.

Orange Mango Sunrise

Ice

1 lime wedge

1 oz tequila

1 oz triple sec

Sparkling Ice Orange Mango

1 orange slice

In a cocktail shaker, muddle orange and lime slice. Add tequila, triple sec, and ice and shake. Pour into a margarita glass and top with Sparkling Ice Orange Mango. Garnish with an orange slice and serve.

The Night Market from The Crown

1 spanked shiso

1 serrano pepper, muddled

.75 oz pineapple syrup

.75 oz yuzu juice

2 0z tequila

Add shiso and muddled serrano pepper to shaker. Then add pineapple syrup, yuzu juice, and tequila. Shake and strain into glass over ice. Garnish with a sliced pineapple and cherries.

Cuervo Frosé Margarita Courtesy of Jose Cuervo Margarita

6oz Jose Cuervo Golden Rosé Margarita

1oz Lime Juice

Ice

Blend Jose Cuervo Golden Rosé Margarita and lime juice with ice.

Royal Peach Fizz

0.5 oz Crown Royal Peach

0.5 oz Orange Juice

4.0 oz Champagne

1 Mint Sprig

Add Crown Royal Peach and orange juice to a stemless champagne glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Skinny Smoked Jalapeño Margarita

1 jalapeño

2 tbsp smoked salt, for the rim

4fl oz (120ml) silver tequila

2 tsp agave syrup

Juice of 2 large limes, plus an additional lime (cut into wedges) for garnish

12fl oz (350ml) lime-flavored sparkling water

Set the smoker to 250°F (120°C). Place the whole jalapeño on the grate and smoke for 1 hour. (You can smoke many jalapeños at once while smoking other dishes to be used for a variety of recipes.) Once cooled, deseed and finely chop the jalapeño. Spread the salt in a shallow bowl. In a cocktail shaker with strainer, combine the jalapeño, tequila, agave syrup, lime juice, and some ice. Shake profusely to help dissolve the agave syrup and disperse the smoky flavor. Use a wet paper towel to wet the rim of the glass, and then dip the glass into salt. Pour the margarita through the strainer evenly into two glasses filled with ice. Add lime-flavored sparkling water until they are filled to the top. Serve garnished with a lime wedge.

TEQUILA HERRADURA 19° NORTH

2 parts Herradura Reposado

1 part fresh squeezed lime juice

½ – ¾ part agave nectar (to taste)

1 tablespoons of sriracha sauce

½ part of pineapple juice

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake hard so that some of the ice melts, then strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Jalapeño Fennel Margarita: By Oxomoco, Brooklyn

Tamarind Orange

Don Ciccio & Figli Finocchietto

Spicy Cucumber

Manzanilla

Devil’s Detox from the Roof at Park South

1 1/2 oz Hibiscus-Infused Pueblo Viejo Tequila

1/2 oz Aperol

1/4 oz Cassis

1/2 oz Ghost citrus

1/2 oz Simple syrup

1/4 oz strawberry syrup

3.5 oz water

and garnished with lime slices

Pineapple Michelada

12 oz. light beer

6 oz. Clamato® Original

3 teaspoons chamoy (liquid)

2 oz. pineapple juice

Pineapple slice for garnish

Lime

Tajín®

Ice

Run lime across rim of mug. Dip mug in Tajín to coat evenly. Add ice. Add pineapple juice. Fill with Clamato and beer. Garnish with pineapple slice and drizzle chamoy sauce on top.

Barely Disfigured from Dirty Old Man

El Silencio Mezcal

El Jimador Tequila

Red chili pepper infused Aperol

Pineapple

Agave

Lime

Peychaud bitters

Mr. Agave & Ms. Tuna Created by Alex Valencia of La Contenta, NY

2 parts Tres Agaves Organic Blanco Tequila

6 drops of the tequila-infused with Habanero

¾ parts Lime Juice

½ part Prickly Pear Puree (such as boiron)

¾ parts Tres Agaves Agave Syrup

Add all ingredients in the shaker; add ice, shake and strain in coupe or martini glass.

The Margarita Tower at Toro Loco NYC

2oz Patrón Silver

.25oz Patrón Orange Liqueur

1oz Fresh Squeezed Prickly Pear Juice

.75oz Fresh Squeezed Yuzu Juice

.5oz Vanilla Syrup

The Classic Estrella Michelada Recipe

Tajin

Salt

4 Dashes Maggi

¼ Teaspoon Worcestershire

¼ teaspoon Tabasco

¾ ounce Squeezed Lime Juice

1 ounce Clamato

Ice

Estrella Jalisco

Use lime juice to rim the lip of the glass with a Tajin and Salt mixture. Pour into the glass the Maggi, Worcestershire, Tabasco, lime juice, and Clamato ingredients and stir. Fill ½ of the glass with ice then the remainder of the glass with Estrella Jalisco. Mix the Michelada mixture and garnish with a lime wedge.

Smokin’ Aces

Altos Plata

1 part Altos Plata

1 part Mezcal

1/2 Part Lillet blanc

2 parts Pineapple puree

1 barspoon Agave syrup

1 barspoon Lime Juice

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with pineapple leaves.

Hennessy V.S.O.P PRIVILÈGE JALAPEÑIA

1 ½ oz Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilѐge Cognac

3 oz Pineapple Juice

Jalapeño Slice

Garnish: Pineapple Wedge & Basil Leaf

Glass: Rocks Glass

Shake all ingredients in a shaker and serve over ice with a Basil Leaf garnish.

Bai Watermelon Margarita

4 cups Bai Kula Watermelon

1 cup Fresh watermelon, cubed

Handful mint

1 cup Lime juice

2 cups Triple sec

2 cups Tequila

Watermelon wedges

Ice

Muddle cubes of watermelon and mint. Strain into a pitcher. Add lime juice, triple sec, tequila and Bai Kula Watermelon. Pour over ice and garnish with a watermelon wedge.

Naked & Famous from Dream Nashville

Milagro Reposado Tequila

Yuzu

Chili

Borracho Amigo from Skylark NYC

Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila

Agave

Pineapple juice

Lime Juice

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

Grilled Pineapple Chunks & Jalapeño

Basil ‘Rita from STK NYC

Maestro Dobel Blanco

Cointreau

Basil

Fresh Lime Juice

Muy Caliente

2 parts Hornitos® Plata Tequila

½ part lime juice

¾ part simple syrup

1 slice jalapeno

Muddle jalapeño in a glass, combine remainder of ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake vigorously and strain into the glass over fresh ice.

Brockmans Gin London Margarita Created by Bartender Ashley Reilmann, Nitehawk Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

1 ½ oz Brockmans Gin

4 dashes cardamom bitters

Pinch of salt

¼ oz triple sec

1 oz lime/ginger cordial*

Garam Masala Salt*

Add all ingredients except the garam masala salt to a shaker. Shake vigorously until you start to hear the ice shatter in the shaker. Fine strain into a chilled coupe rimmed with garam masala salt.

*To make the lime/ginger cordial:

½ cup lime juice (roughly 5 limes)

Lime zest from those limes

½ white sugar

5 slices of fresh ginger

Add all ingredients to a pot over medium heat and bring to boil. Lower heat to simmer and simmer for 20 minutes. Strain and let cool.

*To make the Garam Masala salt:

Equal parts salt and garam masala seasoning

Passion Pineapple Snowcone

1 Pineapple Wedge

3 Sprigs of Cilantro

¾ oz Simple Syrup

2 dashes Chili Bitters

1 ½ oz Mezcal

2 oz Pure Leaf Tea House Collection Passionfruit & Pineapple Organic Hibiscus Tea

Muddle together the pineapple, cilantro, simple syrup, and chili bitters in a tall cocktail shaker. Add the mezcal, tea, and ice and shake well. Strain over shaved ice (ice pulverized in a strong blender or food processor) and serve snow cone style in a rocks glass. Garnished with cilantro. (If you do not have shaved ice, you can serve on the rocks. Garnish with a Tanjin crusted rim)

Hasta Mañana

4 oz Lime-A-Rita

0.75 oz Mezcal

0.75 oz Pomegranate Juice

3 Dashes Bitters

2 Slices of Fresno Chilies

0.5 oz Simple Syrup (Optional)

Combine Mezcal, chilies, bitters, pomegranate juice and optional simple syrup. Shake and strain over ice. Top with Lime-A-Rita. Garnish with lime wheel and red chili.

Grapefruit Margartita

4 oz. grapefruitbubly

1 oz. Tequila

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

Splash grapefruit juice

Juice of 2 lime wedges

Salted rim

Salt rim of rocks glass and fill with ice. Squeeze and drop lime wedges into a mixing tin. Add ice, tequila, orange liqueur, and grapefruit juice. Shake until frosted. Strain into salted rocks glass filled with ice. Top with grapefruitbubly. Stir and garnish with a lime wheel.

Ginger Mint Margarita

1 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

2 slices Fresh Ginger Root

5 Mint leaves

Muddle the ginger and mint in the bottom of a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients with ice and shake. Fine strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Classic 7Up Margarita

2 oz. tequila

1/2 oz. simple syrup

1/2 oz. orange liqueur

1 oz. lime juice

1/2 cup 7UP®

Ice

Salt and lime, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients. Shake vigorously and pour over ice. Garnish with salt rim and lime slice.Please drink responsibly.

Oaxacan Spritz

2 oz Paquera Espadin

1 oz Fresh Pink Grapefruit Juice

¾ oz Fresh Lime

½ oz Aperol

Margarita Al Pastor Created by Mica Rousseau of Mexico City

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

2/3 oz Orange Liqueur

2/3 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 oz Cooked Pineapple Juice

5 sprigs Cilantro

Hibiscus Salt*

Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, orange liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and cooked pineapple juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a double old-fashioned glass with hibiscus salt rim over fresh ice. Garnish with cilantro.

*Hibiscus Salt: 2 parts dried Hibiscus flowers, 1 part fine salt, 1 part white sugar, 1/2 part confectioner’s sugar

The Matcha Margarita

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 bar spoon Matcha Green Tea Powder

Combine Cointreau, Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Matcha Green Powder, and ice into cocktail shaker. Shake and strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with a Lime Wheel.

BACARDÍ Lime Shot with Beer

12 parts Beer

1 part BACARDÍ Lime

Pour beer in a glass. Pour BACARDÍ Lime flavored rum in a shot glass then pour into the beer.