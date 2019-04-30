‘90210’ Cast Reunites In 1st Pic With Shannen Doherty Since Announcing Reboot Series

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast has been ‘working hard’, and they’re ready to give fans what they’ve been aching for since the show went off the air in 2000.

The entire cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 — minus the late Luke Perry — reunited to shoot promo material for the series’ reboot on April 30, and the photo they took together is giving us all the feels. As you can see in the image below, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling cozied up to Shannen Doherty just four days after it was announced that Shannen had also signed on to appear in Fox’s upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210-inspired limited series. “Working hard! Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to!” Gabrielle captioned the shot on Tuesday afternoon, just moments after she took to her Instagram Stories and said the cast was shooting promo material all day. Meanwhile, Ian and Jennie posted an image of a fake pilot script, which you can see below.

The six-part event, which will air sometime this summer, finds the original stars of the series playing exaggerated versions of their real-life selves. Their storylines will also be “inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.” According to Fox, “Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Sadly, Luke Perry died on March 4, just a few days after the limited series was announced. However, the show will reportedly now pay tribute to him.

The original Beverly Hills, 90210, which was created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling, ran for 10 seasons (1990–2000) on Fox. The series was later rebooted as 90210, and that show ran for five seasons (2008–2013) on The CW.