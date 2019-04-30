2019 Tony Award Nominations: The Full List Of Broadway’s Contenders
Oh, what a beautiful morning! The Tony noms are in & we’re gearing up for the big show on June 9.
Refresh this page for live updates. There’s no business like show business and there’s some tough competition this Broadway season, with so many wonderful on-stage productions! This morning, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon and Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth will reveal the 2019 Tony nominations live on CBS This Morning starting at 8:30 AM. Tootsie, The Prom, Ain’t Too Proud and Hadestown have all been predicted as frontrunners this season in the Musical categories, while the play, To Kill A Mocking Bird, is a clear favorite as it continues to break its own records since opening at the Shubert Theater in December. This season, are 34 musicals and 21 plays eligible for nominations. The 73rd Tony Awards will take place on June 9th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, hosted by James Corden!
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Patty Consideine
Bryan Cranston
Jeff Daniels
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferry Man
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt, Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hilary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What The Constitution Means To Me
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, the Prom
Derrick Baskin
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen
Beth Leavel
Eva Noblezadra
Kelli O’Hara
Best Revival of a Play
Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Burn This
The Boys In The Band
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery
Best Revival of a Musical
Kiss Me Kate
Oklahoma!
Best Play
Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney
The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac
Ink by James Graham
What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck
Best Musical
Ain’t Too Proud
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Best Book
Ain’t Too Proud
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Best Original Score
Be More Chill
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
To Kill A Mockingbird
Tootsie
Best Choreography
Choir Boy
Kiss Me, Kate
Tootsie
Hadestown
Ain’t Too Proud
Best Orchestration
Hadestown
Tootsie
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
Ain’t Too Proud
Scenic Design Of a Play
To Kill A Mokcing Bird
Ink
The Ferryman
Garry: The Sequel To Titus Androconis
Network
Best Scenic OF A Musical
Ain’t Too Proud
King Kong
Hadestown
Oklahoma!
Beetlejuice
Costume Design Of A Play
The Ferryman
Bernhardt/Hamilton
Tortsong
Gary
To Kill A Mockingbird
Costume Design Of A Musical
Hadestown
Beetlejuice
Tootsie
The Cher Show
Ain’t Too Proud
Sound Design Of A Musical
Beetlejuice
King Kong
Ain’t Too Proud
Oklahoma!
Hadestown
Lighting Dsign Of a Play
Ink
Gary
The Ferryman
To Kill A Mockingbird
Network
Lighting Of A Musical
The Cher Show
Ain’t Too Proud
Hadestown
King Kong
Beetlejuice
Best Direction of a Play
Ink
The Ferryman
To Kill A Mockingbird
Network
Gary
Best Direction Musicak
Hadestown
Tootsie
Oklahoma!
Ain’t Too Proud
The Prom
Best Performance By An Actor in a featured role
Bernie Carvel, Ink
Robin DeJesus, obys In The Band
gideon Glick, To kill a mocking bird]Brandon Uranqistz, Burn This
All My Sons
Actress in Ft Role In A Play
Finelaferryman
Celia, To Kill A MOcking Bird
Christine Nielson, Gary
Julie White, Gary
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Andre Deshield, Hadestown
Andy Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sara Styles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Oklahoma!