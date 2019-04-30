2019 Tony Award Nominations: The Full List Of Broadway’s Contenders

Oh, what a beautiful morning! The Tony noms are in & we’re gearing up for the big show on June 9.

Refresh this page for live updates. There’s no business like show business and there’s some tough competition this Broadway season, with so many wonderful on-stage productions! This morning, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon and Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth will reveal the 2019 Tony nominations live on CBS This Morning starting at 8:30 AM. Tootsie, The Prom, Ain’t Too Proud and Hadestown have all been predicted as frontrunners this season in the Musical categories, while the play, To Kill A Mocking Bird, is a clear favorite as it continues to break its own records since opening at the Shubert Theater in December. This season, are 34 musicals and 21 plays eligible for nominations. The 73rd Tony Awards will take place on June 9th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, hosted by James Corden!

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Patty Consideine

Bryan Cranston

Jeff Daniels

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferry Man

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt, Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hilary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What The Constitution Means To Me

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, the Prom

Derrick Baskin

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen

Beth Leavel

Eva Noblezadra

Kelli O’Hara

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Burn This

The Boys In The Band

Torch Song

The Waverly Gallery

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me Kate

Oklahoma!

Best Play

Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac

Ink by James Graham

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

Best Musical

Ain’t Too Proud

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

Best Book

Ain’t Too Proud

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

Best Original Score

Be More Chill

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

To Kill A Mockingbird

Tootsie

Best Choreography

Choir Boy

Kiss Me, Kate

Tootsie

Hadestown

Ain’t Too Proud

Best Orchestration

Hadestown

Tootsie

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

Ain’t Too Proud

Scenic Design Of a Play

To Kill A Mokcing Bird

Ink

The Ferryman

Garry: The Sequel To Titus Androconis

Network

Best Scenic OF A Musical

Ain’t Too Proud

King Kong

Hadestown

Oklahoma!

Beetlejuice

Costume Design Of A Play

The Ferryman

Bernhardt/Hamilton

Tortsong

Gary

To Kill A Mockingbird

Costume Design Of A Musical

Hadestown

Beetlejuice

Tootsie

The Cher Show

Ain’t Too Proud

Sound Design Of A Musical

Beetlejuice

King Kong

Ain’t Too Proud

Oklahoma!

Hadestown

Lighting Dsign Of a Play

Ink

Gary

The Ferryman

To Kill A Mockingbird

Network

Lighting Of A Musical

The Cher Show

Ain’t Too Proud

Hadestown

King Kong

Beetlejuice

Best Direction of a Play

Ink

The Ferryman

To Kill A Mockingbird

Network

Gary

Best Direction Musicak

Hadestown

Tootsie

Oklahoma!

Ain’t Too Proud

The Prom

Best Performance By An Actor in a featured role

Bernie Carvel, Ink

Robin DeJesus, obys In The Band

gideon Glick, To kill a mocking bird]Brandon Uranqistz, Burn This

All My Sons

Actress in Ft Role In A Play

Finelaferryman

Celia, To Kill A MOcking Bird

Christine Nielson, Gary

Julie White, Gary

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Andre Deshield, Hadestown

Andy Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sara Styles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Oklahoma!