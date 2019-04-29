Wendy Williams Predicts JWoww & New BF, 24, ‘Won’t Last’ Because ‘She’s Brand New Off A Divorce’

Wendy Williams weighed in on JWoww’s new romance with 24-year-old athlete, Zack Carpinello during her show on April 29. The talk show host doesn’t have hope that the couple will last because of Jenni’s recent divorce.

Is it real love, or just a rebound? — Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, and Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24, seem to be going strong, despite how new their relationship is. But, if you ask Wendy Williams, 54, the talk show host isn’t too confident about the couple’s future (or lack there of). Instead, Wendy believes that Jenni’s new romance could be the result of a storyline on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Speaking of younger men, I want to shout out to JWoww from the ‘Jersey Shore’. Jenni is hooking up with this 24-year-old wrestler, who’s also a personal trainer,” Wendy said during her show on April 29. “Look at Jenni, she looks so happy with him, right?”, she continued, referencing a photo of Jenni and Zack from their recent getaway to Universal in Orlando. “I smell a storyline!”, the host continued before giving her prediction about the new relationship. “She’s moved on with Zack. That won’t last for long,” she said. “You know the code. She’s brand new off the divorce and she’s got two young kids. Hey Jen, good luck with that.”

Jenni debuted her new man on Instagram, April 27, after teasing a mystery relationship on social media for weeks. The reality star shared several photos and videos of the two heading to Harry Potter World at Universal on Saturday. At one point, the couple was stuck in traffic on their way to the park, and Jenni shared a video of herself getting a kiss on the forehead from her new boyfriend.

Jenni’s newfound candidness with Zack came after she confirmed the relationship on a recent episode of her best friend and co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s podcast It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. When asked his name, Jenni responded, “24,” explaining, “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24.’“

“He’s very handsome, by the way,” Nicole, 31, added. “Jenni has been going through some sh-t, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

Jenni filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, 43, in September 2018. The pair — who share two children together, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2 — were married for nearly three years. As for how Roger feels about Jenni’s new romance, he told Page Six that he’s “very happy” for his ex.