Tameka “Tiny” Harris is about to embark on a new project starring her sexy alter-ego, Ryder… someone her husband, T.I. knows a little too well. He’s all for Ryder taking center stage, but he has his doubts about Tiny’s freaky side taking over, considering he’s only met Ryder in the bedroom! Tip opens up about his insecurities on the next episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle. The “Whatever You Like” rapper says in the episode preview clip, which you can watch above, that Tiny created Ryder for him, and not the world!

“Everyone knows I like to switch it up. But this time, I’m trying to turn up the heat a little bit,” Tiny tells the camera while trying on wigs to fit her Ryder persona. She settles on glamorous, green curls. “Tip’s only thinking these things because he can’t let go of the bedroom Ryder. He’s worried for nothing; she’s not going to be naked onstage.” Tip really can’t let it go, and tries to talk Tiny out of debuting Ryder. “If I understand Ryder, I’ve never seen Ryder do nothing but… okay,” he tells the camera, trailing off before he reveals too much. “I just don’t think that it’s necessary. I think Ryder’s for me. Not for you,” he said, pointing at us, the audience. Noted!

Tiny’s not paying him any attention, though. Ryder is coming out onstage, whether her husband likes it or not! Tiny actually teased Ryder’s arrival when she stopped by the HollywoodLife office for an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I started to bring [Ryder] out a little more, as far as in my music, because my music talks about my relationship, my life, and the things I go through, and things that other people go through,” Tiny told us. Tiny and T.I. have been together for 18 years and have kids together; you bet Ryder’s going to sing about him! See, Tip has nothing to worry about.

