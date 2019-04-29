‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Top 24 Fight For A Spot In The Top 13 With Epic Performances

‘The Voice’ season 16 is getting down to the wire. The top 24 are hitting the stage for their next performances in hopes of being voted into the top 13.

All 24 contestants will be performing during the April 29 episode of The Voice. The teams are uneven, with Blake Shelton having 8 contestants and Adam Levine has just 4 artists. The next round of eliminations will be the season’s biggest. The number of contestants will be cut in half to 12. One artist from the Comeback Stage will compete against an eliminated contestant for that final spot in the top 13.

The contestants from Kelly Clarkson’s team are up first. Rod Stokes kicks off the night with a great rendition of “Midnight Rider” by the Allman Brothers Band. He’s got the voice and that grit to make a pretty perfect country artist. Matthew Johnson sings “Ordinary People” by The Voice coach John Legend. John likes what he hears out of Matthew and that is the biggest compliment. Rebecca Howell takes things back to country land with her fun performance of Faith Hill’s “Wild One.”

Presley Tennant hits the stage next for a sensational and unique performance of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” Can you believe this girl is only 16 years old? Her voice is insane. Abby Kasch, who was saved by Kelly last week, takes the stage to sing Jana Kramer’s “I Got the Boy.” Her voice is good, but it’s not out of this world. Keep refreshing for updates!