Scott Disick Reveals How He Keeps Sofia Richie’s Trust While Staying Close With Kourtney

Seeing how close Scott Disick is to his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, can’t be easy for Sofia Richie, and on the April 28 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Scott dished on how he manages BOTH relationships at the same time.

Scott Disick joined the Kardashians on a family vacation to Bali during the April 28 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which meant he spent a lot of quality time with ex, Kourtney Kardashian, while his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was thousands of miles away. During the trip, Scott and Kourtney even found out they were ‘soulmates’ who knew each other in another life! “If I was Sofia, I would be so insecure,” Khloe Kardashian told Scott. “I don’t care how confident you are. It’s weird if you’re Sofia.” However, Scott revealed that his 20-year-old girlfriend actually had a much different attitude about how close he is with Kourtney.

“Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney,” he explained. “She was like — Listen, I will never get in between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable.” Khloe and Scott both admitted that they didn’t know if they could be so mature if the roles were reversed, and Scott made it clear that he wasn’t going to end things with Sofia just because he learned he and Kourt were soulmates. “I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to have happiness again. I definitely don’t want to disrespect my relationship with Sofia, because it means a lot to me.”

However, at the end of the day, he also vowed to ALWAYS be there for Kourtney and their three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. “Whether Kourtney and I are soulmates or not, I feel like I owe a lot to Kourtney for the times I missed when I wasn’t the best partner to her,” Scott admitted.”So I feel like I will forever be making up for that lost time for the rest of her life. At the end of the day, I don’t want to hurt anybody. Sofia knows we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I’ll still be making sure that Kourtney and our kids are a priority in my life.”

By the end of the episode, Kourtney and Scott came to the agreement that they are ‘soulmates,’ just not in the general sense most people think of the word. “I don’t know what the definition of soulmate is, but Scott and I, we’re going to be in each other’s lives forever,” Kourtney explained.”We are soulmates, in a sense. No matter what, we’re forever, together or not.”

Scott and Sofia first got together at the end of summer 2017, when things were not in a great place between Scott and Kourtney. The new relationship led to some tension between the trio after Scott introduced Sofia to the kids without telling Kourtney first. However, as the months passed, things got much better, which is why Kourtney agreed to let Scott go on the Bali trip in Oct. 2018. By December 2018, Sofia was joining in on other family trips and events, as well. She even attended Kourtney’s 40th birthday party earlier this month!