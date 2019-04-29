Rob Kardashian: The Real Reason He & Dream Weren’t Included In The Family’s Easter Portrait

Rob Kardashian and his two-year-old daughter, Dream, were noticeably absent from a sweet KarJenner family pic the clan took on Easter and there are two very specific reasons why.

The KarJenners went all out for this year’s Easter when they posed for a gorgeous family photo that included almost all of their immediate family members, except for a few, including Rob Kardashian, 32, who was the only KarJenner sibling missing, and his two-year-old daughter, Dream. It turns out that the father-daughter duo didn’t join in on the pic, which Kendall Jenner, 23, posted to her Instagram, for two different reasons: a choice and a circumstance. Rob deliberately passed on the photo because he doesn’t enjoy going out in public much, and Dream just happened to be with her mom, Blac Chyna, 30, on the day the photo was taken during the family’s fun-filled weekend at the Coachella music festival in Indio, CA.

“Rob Kardashian still feels strongly about not wanting to be in the spotlight, that much has not changed, which is why after all these years, you still won’t see him on the show or on social in family photos,” a source close to the KarJenners EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s still uncomfortable in his own skin and though he loves to be with his family, he likes to do it privately. Rob is at home most of the time.”

Although Rob’s not always alone and gets to see Dream at certain times, he still tries to avoid going out in public. “Dream is seen around the neighborhood on walks with Rob’s mom Kris [Jenner] or nannies, however, that doesn’t mean Rob isn’t hands on,” the source continued. “He’s a wonderful dad, he just doesn’t go out much at all. He has struggled a lot to get to a more confident and secure place with his looks and it’s hard for him. They do their best to always include him and worry about him constantly. His family is very supportive and they respect his feelings though they wish he’d do more things publicly with them.”