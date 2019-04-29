Porsha Williams Wears Nothing But Lingerie & Eats Hot Dogs In Sexy Maternity Photo Shoot

Porsha Williams just set the bar at a whole new level for maternity photoshoots. The ‘RHOA’ star bared her baby bump in black lingerie in new photos with fiance, Dennis McKinley. And, the best part? — They’re eating a tray of hotdogs in bed!

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are goals! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 37, revealed two new photos from her maternity shoot [SEEN HERE], which included her fiancé, on April 28. The couple is pictured sitting in bed together, as Porsha bares her pregnant belly in sultry black lingerie. The two are all smiles as they share a plate of hotdogs that are doused in ketchup and mustard in the photos. If that’s not an epic memory, then we don’t know what is!

Porsha wore her hair down and curly in the photos, which also show off her perfectly manicured white nails and toes. Meanwhile, Dennis, who is dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts, can’t stop gazing at his future wife’s baby bump. His arm, chest and leg tattoos are visible in the photos. In the second shot, the couple shares a sweet kiss while holding their hotdogs in one hand.

The setting of the photoshoot is quite impressive, too. Porsha and Dennis are pictured in a bed fit for a king, that features a massive headboard with gold rails. A slew of dark-patterned pillows decorate the bed, which has black, silk sheets.

Porsha and Dennis welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, Pilar Jhena on Friday, March 22. Bravo is currently airing its three-part special, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Having a Baby, which follows Porsha and Dennis as they navigate the final weeks leading up to Pilar Jhena’s birth. The three-part special began on April 28, and the remaining episodes will air Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

The couple got engaged at the end of September 2018 when Dennis surprised Porsha with a lavish proposal that included a helicopter ride, rose petals and candles. Dennis called on one of Porsha’s favorite artists, Lil’ Mo, to serenade the couple during the special moment.

Porsha and Dennis revealed on RHOA‘s season 11 finale that they will tie the knot on New Year’s Eve. “She’s keeping the oven bun-free until after the wedding,” Porsha’s end-of-season confession included. Congratulations to the happy couple!