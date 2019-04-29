Porsha Williams Reveals If She’ll Ever Be Friends With NeNe Leakes Again After ‘RHOA’ Feud

After their nasty exchanges and now a back and forth cease and desist battle, could Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes repair their broken friendship? — Porsha reveals the answer to that and insight into their legal war!

Porsha Williams, 37, will not be breaking bread with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes, 51, anytime soon. She revealed the cold, hard truth about the status of their friendship (or lack there of), when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 28. “Where do you two stand?”, Andy asked Porsha, before he directed viewers to a fan poll that asked: “We want to know, will Porsha and NeNe repair their friendship?”

“I can tell you that,” Porsha interrupted. “Ah no!”, she said with a smile, adding, “I’m good, I’m good.” But, Andy was surprised by how sure Porsha was that her friendship with NeNe is really over. “Really?”, he asked. “So you have not communicated with her?”, Andy asked. — And, that’s when Porsha revealed that she and her co-star are in the midst of an apparent legal battle.

“Yes,” Porsha said, confirming that the two have indeed communicated. However, the new mom said their only form of contact has been “via sending her back another cease and desist.” Porsha previously claimed to People that NeNe sent her a cease and desist letter, after the two went at it on Instagram. Porsha revealed screenshots of fat-shaming text messages that NeNe had allegedly sent to her, just days after giving birth.

But, Porsha’s response to NeNe’s alleged legal gesture? — “You send me one, I send you one,” she told Andy, confirming that she responded with a cease and desist letter, herself. “Did you send her one saying, ‘Cease and desist for sending me a cease and desist’?”, Andy further asked, to which Porsha replied, “Yeah! It’s just a back and forth, you know?”

Right now, Porsha is focused on being a new mother. The RHOA star and Dennis McKinley welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, Pilar Jhena on Friday, March 22. Bravo is currently airing its three-part special series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Having a Baby, which began on Sunday, April 28.