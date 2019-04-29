Nikki Bella’s the luckiest girl in the world, and she’s telling her fans on Instagram why she’s over the moon!

It’s official: Nikki Bella is living her best life post John Cena. The Total Bellas star, 35, invited her fans on Instagram to witness a seriously important moment milestone on April 28th. The pic shows Nikki posing inside an unfinished house somewhere green and gorgeous. And judging by how tiny Nikki looks in the pic, that place must be massive. So, what’s the significance? Surprise — it’s Nikki’s new home! “Feel like I’m dreaming! Still can’t believe I’m building a home! Feel like the luckiest girl ever. Loved checking in on all the progress. 💛,” she captioned the pic.

How cool is that? Not everyone can say that they own a home, especially one that nice. Her WWE sisters were all thrilled for her, congratulating her in the comments. Naomi just assumed she was getting her own room at Nikki’s pad. Medusa joked that she would be parking her monster truck in the driveway. And all her Total Divas costar, Natty, could say was, “WOW”. We’re saying that “wow,” too, actually, after zeroing in on Nikki’s amazing outfit. The wrestler has never looked better, and that’s apparent when you see her in a tank top and Daisy Dukes. Those denim shorts are so tiny!

Just days ago, Nikki flaunted her incredible body on Instagram in a cute, bubblegum pink bikini from Hunza G while on vacation with her sister, Brie Bella, in Maui. The cute suit showed off her rock-hard abs and toned arms and legs while she frolicked in the surf with Brie. She knew she looked good, too. More importantly, Nikki felt good. She captioned her pics with hashtags like “#lovewhoyouare” and “#lovehowgodmadeyou”.

Another reason why Nikki’s feeling so lucky? She’s over the moon about her new relationship with her DWTS partner, Artem Chigvintsev. She couldn’t stop talking about her man on the April 24 episode of her The Bellas Podcast, and it was adorable. “He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover,” she said. Cute!