NeNe Leakes Not Shocked ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Turned Against Her: She’s Over Their Betrayal

NeNe Leakes is ready to move on from her headline-making feud with her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ castmates and she’s now focusing her attention on what’s really important in her life.

NeNe Leakes, 51, doesn’t care about the recent drama that’s been going on with some of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars and although she’s not surprised that there’s been friction between her and most of the ladies, she’s taking action to put it all behind her. She also feels the reason things have gotten so out of hand is because the other stars can’t handle her outspoken and “real” personality.

“NeNe isn’t surprised the other ladies have turned against her because she always keeps it real and speaks her mind,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She really isn’t concerned with the ongoing feuds and is so over all the drama from this season. NeNe feels that she has enough on her plate and is no longer focusing her attention on the drama. Her only concern is on her career, her family, and what makes her happy. One of the things NeNe values most is loyalty, and once she sees that someone in her circle has betrayed her, she’s over it. NeNe doesn’t have time for the nonsense and is living her best life.”

Things between NeNe and some of the RHOA cast members, including Porsha Williams, 37, and Cynthia Bailey, 52, really started getting intense after filming for the show’s 11th season finished and the reunion went into full force. NeNe and Porsha first started feuding after NeNe got upset when Porsha went into her closet without permission during her “Bye Wig party”. Since then, Porsha, who gave birth to her daughter, Pilar, in Mar. accused NeNe of not being supportive after she didn’t show up to her baby shower, and then, NeNe accused Cynthia of faking her upcoming engagement to secure a spot on the next season of their popular reality series.

That’s some serious drama for just a few months! Even though RHOA producers are reportedly hoping to catch these feuds on film for the show’s 12th season, let’s hope things between NeNe and the other RHOA ladies can smooth out soon.