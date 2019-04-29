Lily Collins looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless white floral gown at the London premiere of her new film, ‘Tolkien,’ on April 29.

Lily Collins, 30, is known for her unique style, especially when it comes to the red carpet. The actress is never afraid to take risks when it comes to her red carpet fashion, and this gown was a perfect option for her, as it hugged her petite frame to perfection. Lily arrived at the Tolkien film premiere in London on April 29, when she donned a strapless white floral gown. The white gown was decorated with pretty bright colored flowers and featured a strapless neckline with a ruched, skin-tight bodice. Around her tiny waist, a gold belt tied in a bow cinched her in, while the dress flowed out into a poofy peplum bow on the sides. Under the peplum bow, the skin-tight slinky gown hugged her legs with a gorgeous thin material, flowing out into a gorgeous long white train. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high platform leather ankle-strap Christian Louboutin sandals and the most gorgeous pair of massive, diamond and gold chunky hoop earrings.

As if the front of the dress wasn’t gorgeous enough, the back was even more stunning. The peplum sides from the front of the dress, turned into a full poofy skirt in the back, while the rest of the train flowed out underneath, showing off the delicate sheer white material. While we loved her gorgeous ensemble, it was her glam that truly stole the show. Lily’s makeup, done by Polly Osmond, highlighted her dress perfectly, as her eyes were covered in a hot pink eyeshadow both on top of the lids and underneath her eyes, while long, voluminous lashes and a clear glossy lip topped off her look. Meanwhile, Lily’s hair, done by Thassio Leal and Ken O’Rourke, was middle parted and slicked to the sides, flowing into a half-up-half down style, with a chignon bun at the back. Her gorgeous brown hair flowed into teased, gorgeous tight waves, with extra volume – completing this mermaid-esque look.

Lily has been slaying the red carpet lately. Just last week, Lily headed to the London premiere of her other new movie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, on April 24, when she donned an incredible sheer Elie Saab Fall 2019 gown with a high neck and an embellished bodice featuring gorgeous blue beading and sequins, with a picture of two hands in the shape of a heart, and a completely see-through skirt, with sequin organza all over it. She topped her look off for that premiere with a pair of black platform Giuseppe Zanotti Double Betty sandals and dazzling diamond drop earrings.

We absolutely love Lily’s style and everything she wears, she manages to look absolutely fabulous in. Earlier that same day of the Tolkien premiere, Lily was out and about in tight black leather L’Agence skinny jeans, paired with a chunky orange turtleneck sweater, a super long black peacoat, a pair of black pointy toed-pumps, and a gorgeous burnt orange lip.