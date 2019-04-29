Larry King Recovering From Heart Surgery: ‘He Did Not Have A Heart Attack’

Larry King, 85, has not had a heart attack. That’s what his rep is saying in contrast to published reports that the TV journalist was rushed to hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

Larry King, 85, is recovering from heart surgery and did not have a heart attack. That’s what his rep told HollywoodLife following an April 29 report that the TV legend had gone into cardiac arrest, had an attack and was rushed to hospital. “On the morning of Thursday, April 23, Larry King was scheduled for an angioplasty,” his rep told us about the surgery to restore normal blood flow to the heart. “Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined. His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987.” Angina are chest pains, but not a heart attack.

The rep added, “He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery.” Clarifying the situation once and for all, the person went on to say, “To be clear, and contrary to published reports, his doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest. Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern. He’s expected to be back to work on his shows, Larry King Now and PoliticKING with Larry King soon.”

News that King had suffered a cardiac arrest and had heart attack surfaced on April 29 following a TMZ report, which claimed that the incident took place while the father-of-five was at home getting ready to head to the hospital for an angiogram after apparently having “difficulty breaking for months.”

King, who has been married eight times, has had heart trouble in the past. He had his first heart attack in 1987 and has reportedly had one more. In September 2017 he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer, according to CNN. He was in July and had surgery to remove the tumor the same month. King was a familiar face on the cable news network since 1985 until he left in June 2010.